Earlier this week, Mario Kart World received a new update that expanded what the game has to offer, including new courses and other exciting features, including one that might be the perfect answer to the “Did you see that?!” question when it comes down to a close win or making sure everyone saw that perfectly executed stunt. Here’s what the recent Version 1.9.0 patch brings to Mario Kart World.

While the eight courses introduced in this patch are brand-new to Mario Kart World, they might look familiar to players who have gotten behind the wheel of a Mario Kart before. That’s because each is a new spin on a different course in the game, including Desert Hills 2, Wario Stadium 2, and Salty Salty Speedway 2.

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What makes these courses different from the originals includes fresh layouts, along with reverse tracks that turn things around so players are navigating the course backward. In Shy Guy Bazaar 2, an alternative route lets players speed through Daisy’s Palace. The palace becomes its own three-lap track, which begins and ends in the Bazaar.

Speaking of alternative routes, the Knockout Tour has received two more routes, bringing the count to fourteen. The Knockout Tour is a game mode that lets up to 24 racers face off against each other, with the need for speed manifesting as a race to reach a certain ranking at a variety of checkpoints. With this update, racers can travel along Feather Rally, which connects the Mario Bros. Circuit and Boo Cinema, or the Lucky Cat rally that links the Great Block Ruins and Sky High Sundae.

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Mario Kart World Adds 8 New Courses and a Feature That Could Settle Some Arguments

Players can unlock these two new routes by finishing one Knockout Tour Rally, and according to the Nintendo report, more rallies will be added later. So maybe now is a good time to grab the Joy-Con sticks and get some practice in!

Another highlight is right on the Menu screen, ready for players who want to see exciting race moments one more time. It’s the updated Replay feature, which not only lets players rewatch exciting moments, but also saves them for future viewing. Clicking the “Replays” button brings up a menu with all recent saved replays.

Mario Kart World launched last year in June 2025 as an exclusive title alongside the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s an open-world racing game that features beloved Mario characters, including the famous plumber himself, his brother Luigi, Princesses Daisy and Peach, and more. Players can race solo or with friends in local co-op or online multiplayer.