Everything New in Starfield’s PS5 Launch (Free Lanes Update, Terran Armada DLC, and More)

Starfield is officially coming to PS5 and the PlayStation ecosystem. Sony console owners can now check out the full list of updates and new content to decide whether or not they want to explore the Bethesda sci-fi RPG when it drops.

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Starfield released in September of 2023 after a lengthy development window and PlayStation console owners have had to wait more than two years for an official confirmation that the game would make its way to the Sony platform.

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Starfield is finally confirmed for a PS5 launch and the title is scheduled to go live on April 7. To help incentivize PlayStation owners to check out the game a few years after its launch, Sony and Bethesda Software are delivering a handful of new features and exciting content additions to the game.

PlayStation Exclusive Features:

DualSense Controller Immersion – Starfield on the PS5 will obviously take advantage of the DualSense controller.

Adaptive triggers change from weapon to weapon (including your starship loadout), the light bar keeps tabs on your health and ship integrity, and the touchpad lets you jump between first- and third-person POV or instantly access your map and hand scanner.

On top of that, in-game audio logs and non-local ship intercoms will pour through the DualSense controller speaker, immersing you deeper in the action.

PS5 Pro Enhancements – Starfield has also been visually enhanced for the PlayStation 5 Pro, with a Visual mode that runs 4K resolution at 30 fps and a Performance mode that features improved visuals at 60 fps.

Screenshot: Bethesda

The goal of the Free Lanes update is to reward exploration. These changes allow for deep, meaningful customization and making the experience smoother than ever. The goal is that players can explore in any direction they would like and they’ll always find something exciting and interesting to engage with.

Free Lanes touches nearly every major element of the game:

Expanded space travel options that allow you to freely fly between planets within a star system

New space encounters have been added and encounter frequency has been increased

A new resource has been added to give you even more control over your gear and ship customization

New options for upgrading your Starborn abilities and bringing your favorite gear with you into New Game+

Starfield TErran Armada DLC

Screenshot: Bethesda

In addition to the other changes, Starfield is also releasing a new story DLC, The Terran Armada.

In Starfield’s new story DLC, you’ll fight back through the Incursion system, uncover powerful new tech, explore with a new Companion, and earn rewards that will definitely be worth the risks.

Shoppers can pick up Terran Armada on its own, or get it bundled with the Premium Edition—or included with the Premium Edition Upgrade.

That should be just about everything that PS5 owners need to know and take into consideration as they prepare for the Sony launch of Starfield. It will be very interesting to see if the game is able to build up a following of new players on the PS5 and how the community reacts to the changes in the Free Lanes update and the Terran Armada DLC.

Starfield is available now on Xbox and PC. Starfield launches on PS5 on April 7.