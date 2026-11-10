Everything New in the ‘Battlefield 6’ November 10 Update, Including a Destructible Casino Map

Battlefield 6 has just received a community update, with Season 5 Phase 2 arriving on November 10. The update covers a new event, which includes its own map, along with changes to hardware, weapons, and gameplay.

To start with, there is a new map to explore. Geared toward infantry-only, the map consists of a “large, European-style resort”, according to the article on the EA website. Complete with both narrow hallways and packed gaming floors, along with open courtyards, the European Casino is designed to remind players of the Operation Metro map. And interacting with the map is more than just finding a way through hallways or courtyards. Players can smash through walls to create flank paths, and the tower at the center of the map can come crashing down at any time, forcing players to find a new way forward.

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There’s even a lazy river that winds its way through the property, although considering the map also comes with a new event, players might not have time to relax. The Casino Heist event also launches on November 10. Available for both Battlefield 6 itself and the battle royale REDSEC, the heist event offers the opportunity to defeat enemies and pick up more contracts, which then provide further objectives to complete.

Completed objectives allow participants to earn DOUGH, a special currency for the event that can be swapped for a wide range of cosmetics, from vehicle skins to new Heist Mask soldier skins and weapon packages. Speaking of weapons, players can look forward to more updates on that front. The developers listened to what their community had to say, and weapons were high on the list of changes players were looking for, according to community surveys.

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Among other changes, players will see improvements in magazines, including more magazine capacities across a wide range of weapons, like shotguns and light machine guns. And for those who are looking for “a side of flair with their sidearms”, developers are also working on custom attachments for the M44 hand-cannon.

Upgraded weapons aren’t the only new gear Battlefield 6 gamers can anticipate with this patch. Season 5 Phase 2 introduces not one, not two, but three new tools. First, there’s the NSW4 Carbine, which comes equipped with subsonic rounds. There’s also a signal jammer, the ADS-17 6GHz, a gadget that allows players to sabotage their opponents by taking down enemy radars and communication devices. And to get from one place to another, there’s the M142 MRAS truck, whose mobile platform offers players the perfect opportunity to pull the trigger on the go.

This is just some of what the new Battlefield 6 patch has to offer, so it’s clear that next time gamers log on, they will have a lot to dig into.