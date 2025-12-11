Everything New In The Finals Season 9, Explained

The Finals kicks off year three with a new season that is packed with major content updates for fans of the team-based shooter.

The Finals Season 9 Launch Trailer and Details

The Finals Season 9 officially kicked off around the globe on December 10. That means that fans of the first-person shooter are now about to download the update and jump into the Dragon Rising-themed content.

Before digging into the impact of this patch, here is a quick breakdown of all of the changes that it brings:

New Map | Fangwai City

New Mode | Point Break

New Progression | World Tour 2.0

Reward System | Reward Coins

Sponsors | VOLPE, OSPUZE, and any one you choose!

Cashout Rules | Double Jeopardy

Battle Pass | Free, Premium, and Ultimate

Quality of Life | Expanded Options and Customizations

Optimization | Performance Improvements

Expanded Visuals | Smooth Destruction upgrade

Bundles | TGM25 Champion Set + 2nd Anniversary Bundle

Twitch Drops | Calvin the Cube

Balance Changes

That laundry list of features and changes makes the Season 9 patch one of the most impactful ones to date, so let’s dive deeper into a few of the items that are going to have the biggest impact on gameplay.

New Map and New Mode

The Fangwai City map is a new addition the Arena that was built with its full destruction capabilities in mind from the ground up. The new map includes distinct zones with strong individual personalities that draw from multiple real world locations in China, such as Hong Kong and Shanghai. Players can look forward to exploring elevated walkways and knocking over towering structures during games on this map.

In addition to exploring a brand-new map, players will also be able to test their skills in a new game mode, called Point Break. This new mode is an evolution of the familiar Cashout format, but adds four more players to the mix. It’s meant to be a fast and messy gameplay experience and sounds like a pretty chaotic time.

Point Break Mode Rules

When players spawn into a Point Break match, the will find themselves as one of eight Attackers or Defenders. Attackers need to gain control of, and destroy, nine Grand Vaults before running out of respawn tokens while Defenders aim to do the opposite. Deplete the Attackers coins to secure the win, but be vigilant as they gain more coins for each phase they complete.

World Tour is now for all game modes

In a major shift from previous seasons, this update totally changes the game’s progression to a more global system. World Tour is now a comprehensive progression system that tracks everything players do across content in The Finals.

Progress in World Tour can help players unlock Stickers, Charms, Multibucks, and Emerald rewards. These prizes can be claimed at the start of the following season. Players will also have more control over prizes than ever thanks to the new Reward Coins system.

Reward Coins are a brand new way for players to choose any weapon skin their heart desires, based on their Ranked and World Tour progress. There are Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Ruby coins earned through Ranked Cashout, and an Emerald Coin awarded for reaching the top Badge level in World Tour.

Players who might be worried about losing the old World Tour Tournament Mode experience can rest assured that the game mode still exists, but it’s now called Cashout.

BAttle Pass Tiers

As always, players are able to purchase a Battle Pass to earn even more rewards throughout the season. To keep their options straight, here is a breakdown of exactly what the different is between each of the Dragon Rising Battle Pass tiers:

Free – The Free Battle Pass path gives all players a collection of rewards that showcase the season’s blend of heritage and future tech.

Premium – The Premium Pass opens a wider range of outfits, skins, and gear. Unlock up to 106 rewards (including bonus pages) and earn 1575 Multibucks, enough to buy next Season’s pass and then some!

Ultimate – Maximize your experience with instant unlocks and high impact styles, complete with mythic items ready for your wardrobe. It also comes with a 25% boost in Match XP, opens the full collection of 118 Unlockable rewards and 2575 Multibucks (1000 of which you gain instantly).

What’s Next for The Finals?

Season 9 of The Finals is scheduled to run for around three months. During that time players will be able to experience a handful of exciting events, like the season’s Twitch Drops and the game’s second anniversary.

This update included a huge list of balance adjustments, so players will want to keep an eye on those changes and see how they impact the dominant metagame and what new strategies emerge thanks to the new map and new game mode.