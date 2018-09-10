Everything on Netflix That Won’t Remind You of Doug Ford 😉

There hasn’t been a day of political whiplash in Ontario like today since the days of Mayor Rob Ford in City Hall. Early Monday morning, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was hit with a stunning rebuke as a Superior Court Justice ruled that his legislation to cut Toronto city council in half was unconstitutional.

But that was nothing compared to Premier Ford’s announcement afterwards that he is going to use the notwithstanding clause in the Charter for the first time in Ontario’s history in order to ram his bill through.

“My concern is democracy,” Ford told reporters about his legislation, which he did not run on during the election, that was just ruled unconstitutional earlier in the day.

Anyway, what an exhausting day of #content and I’m sure you just want to go home and watch some Netflix with your loved ones and forget this all happened.

So here’s a handy list of the best streaming options on Netflix Canada that won’t remind you of Doug Ford and Ontario’s politics.

Narcos

This Netflix original is about the struggles of one entrepreneurial spirit known as Pablo Escobar, who just wants to become a politician but the government and their nasty cops and judges keep getting in the way!

How To Get Away With Murder

In this ABC legal melodrama, a cast of law students intern for the brilliant, stoic professor Annalise Keating (Viola Davis) at a prestigious Philadelphia university. What isn’t in the job description, though, is becoming entangled in a (read: several) murder plot.

Step Brothers

A delightful comedy about adult men who spend way too much time in their parents’ house.

Dictator: One Crazy Job

We haven’t seen this one but the synopsis suggests it’s about strong-willed men who will stop at nothing, especially nasty judges, when it comes to bettering their countries.

The Office (US)

Statistics show half the planet considers this NBC sitcom the epitome of comedy, which is (obviously) about the lives of some office employees who work at a paper company that does pretty much everything but sell paper.

The Office (UK)

Statistics show the other half the planet considers this BBC sitcom the epitome of comedy, which is (obviously) about the lives of some office employees who work at a paper company that does pretty much everything but sell paper.

House of Cards

Here’s a show about an asshole president played by an IRL asshole.

The Crown

Watching the problematic Prince Phillip whine while doing absolutely nothing to deserve the power he’s been given won’t remind you of Doug Ford at all.

Sicario

Directed by Canadian auteur Denis Villeneuve, this movie features one of the tension-filled car rides ever put on film. It definitely won’t remind you Ontario politics right now.

Bloodline

This Netflix original is about a close-knit family of adult siblings who are wildly dysfunctional, have a drug-dealing black sheep brother, and occasionally murder each other.

Scandal

At Olivia Pope’s crisis management firm, assassinations, political kidnappings, coups, and affairs with the US President are just part of the daily routine.

The Social Network

It’s about Mark Zuckerberg. That’s all.

Steve Jobs

It’s been said that Aaron Sorkin, who wrote this screenplay, exaggerated the worst parts of Jobs’ character for this movie, which, after the whole paternity dispute thing, sometimes feels like a better written episode of Maury.

Dirty Money

There’s a great episode about Donald Trump and how he’s not a great businessman and he would not have gotten anywhere if it wasn’t for his rich, connected daddy. Good watch.

