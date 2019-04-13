Everything that happened during Trump’s immigration purge this week

In the past week, President Trump made sweeping and at times unprecedented changes to the nation’s immigration leadership.

He pushed out the head of the Department of Homeland Security amid a purge at the agency, withdrew the nomination of a new ICE chief, and threatened once again to close the U.S.-Mexico border. It also came out that Trump told the soon-to-be DHS chief last week that he’d be pardoned if he broke the law to stop the flow of migrants into the U.S.

Attorney General William Barr may be aiding the cause: The Department of Justice will reportedly adopt new judicial rules that could allow for quick, cursory hearings to decide whether immigrants should be deported, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Here’s what we learned in the last six days:

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that DHS’ general counsel, John Mitnick, left office this week. Mitnick has not left that position. Politico reported that White House adviser Stephen Miller has recently pressed to remove other immigration officials, including Mitnick.

