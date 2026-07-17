Everything to Know About Sapiosexuals, One of the Internet’s Most Misunderstood Sexualities

For most people, intelligence is a bonus. For sapiosexuals, it’s the whole point.

Sapiosexuality refers to sexual or romantic attraction primarily driven by intelligence. The term has been around since at least the early 2000s, born online and later picked up by dating apps, relationship researchers, and a growing number of people who found it described something they’d always felt but never had language for. A 2025 paper in the Bulletin of Counseling and Psychotherapy noted that self-identification as sapiosexual has grown alongside social media, giving people a space to articulate attractions that don’t fit neatly into traditional orientation labels.

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For sapiosexuals, the spark usually comes from conversation—curiosity, depth, the ability to hold a challenging idea without flinching. Psychologist Dr. Candice O’Neil, founder of Ontic Psychology, told Metro that sapiosexual people “often seek shared curiosity, philosophical debate and deep values in partners who are curious about the world and themselves.” She adds that it “can reduce pressure to conform to physical ideals” and “create a solid foundation of meaning, purpose, discovery and fulfillment.”

What Are Sapiosexuals and What Are They Turned on By?

The research also makes a practical argument in its favor. Intellectual compatibility has been consistently linked to long-term relationship satisfaction—a partner who keeps you thinking keeps you interested in a way that physical attraction, on its own, usually can’t. Looks fade. A good argument doesn’t.

The loudest criticism of sapiosexuality is the ableism problem, and it’s hard to argue with it. Attraction that centers cognitive ability draws a line, and some people end up on the wrong side of it through no fault of their own. A 2024 review found the concept also has a definition problem—the intelligence sapiosexuals describe closely resembles Western academic achievement rather than the full range of human cognitive ability. On top of that, some LGBTQ+ advocates have taken issue with calling it an orientation at all, pointing out that orientation labels carry legal and cultural significance beyond the personal.

Sapiosexuality is also commonly confused with demisexuality, which describes sexual attraction that develops only after an emotional connection forms. The two can overlap, but they describe different things—one is about what draws you in, the other is about the conditions under which attraction develops at all.

Sapiosexuality’s still making people argue, mostly because “smart” is a word people use to mean whatever they already admire. One person means curious. Another means book smart. Another means “went to an expensive college and owns three museum tote bags.” The criticism isn’t imaginary. Neither is the attraction. Sometimes a person gets hotter mid-conversation, and unfortunately, that’s dating.