Everything to Know About the Mutable Zodiac Signs in Astrology

There are a total of 12 zodiac signs in astrology: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Each one falls into one of three modalities: cardinal, fixed, or mutable.

These modalities span across the four seasons, with each one holding its own symbolism and giving off different energy. For example, cardinal signs are known for their leadership qualities, as they occur in the beginning of their respective seasons. Fixed signs, which fall in the middle of the season, are referred to as the “stabilizers.” Last come the mutable signs, which wrap up each season and represent transformation and adaptability.

In this article, we’ll explore the mutable signs and their unique energy and symbolism. Let’s dive in.

What Are the Mutable Signs?

The mutable signs are Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces. Also known as the “chameleons” of the zodiac, these signs occur at the end of their respective seasons and are ever-changing forces.

Gemini wraps up spring, Virgo wraps up summer, Sagittarius wraps up autumn, and Pisces wraps up winter. The signs bring a resilient, adaptable energy to close out each season. Their dedication to growth is unmatched and aids them in many ways.

Everything You Should Know About the Mutable Signs

Do you have Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, or Pisces in your chart? Here’s what you should know about the mutable signs.

1. They’re Highly Adaptable

As the last signs of their respective seasons, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are known to adjust to life’s circumstances with ease. Their flexibility is one of the most impressive traits, and they teach other signs how to adapt to stressful or difficult situations. In fact, they’re called “mutable” signs because of their ability to ebb, flow, and change when needed.

2. They’re Constantly Evolving

Mutable signs don’t just adapt—they evolve. Their ability to transform is one of their greatest strengths. In fact, they can make something beautiful out of an otherwise daunting issue.

While the cardinal signs might be the leaders of the zodiac, the mutable signs possess similar leadership qualities when it comes to high-stress or fast-changing environments. They don’t sit and stew for hours or days about their issues. Rather, they act quickly and stick to their guns, trusting their ability to evolve.

3. They’re Resourceful

In order to adapt and transform, you must be resourceful—and that’s exactly what Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are. The mutable signs must make do with what they’re given, pulling from their strengths to persevere through challenges or moments of change. They develop creative solutions to their problems and rely only on themselves to muscle through, even when things don’t go as planned.

4. They’re Open-Minded

The mutable signs are some of the most open-minded signs of the zodiac. As the closers of each season, Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces are naturally curious, anticipating change and transformation. Because of this, they tend to be more receptive to new ideas or alternative perspectives. Unlike the fixed signs, the mutable signs are not rigid, stubborn, or stuck in their ways. In fact, they’re quite the opposite, eager to grow and evolve.