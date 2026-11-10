Everything We Know About a ‘Majora’s Mask’ Remake, Including Hints Hidden Inside of ‘Ocarina of Time’

Following the success of the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake, recently released for the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s not surprising to consider that Nintendo would remake another Zelda title – and soon. But could “soon” already be on its way? According to online speculation, hints of the next Legend of Zelda remake could be right fans’ fingertips.

Dataminers delving into the Ocarina of Time code discovered two interesting tidbits about what might come next for the iconic Nintendo franchise, although it’s important to note that nothing has been officially announced yet. One piece of information comes from AustinJohnPlays, a YouTuber who posts tips, tutorials, and updates for Nintendo Switch 2 games. According to a recent video on his channel, as he was exploring the data centered around two upcoming Amiibo figurines of Link and Zelda, he discovered something more.

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It all centers around dialogue. Evidently, when Link is wearing a certain mask, the NPCs he encounters are rather put off by it, if not downright alarmed. Some characters refer to the mask as “otherworldly” and “strange”, while Kakariko Village gravekeeper Dampé says looking at the mask makes him “feel weird”. Although there are no hints as to what the mask looks like, or what these dialogue options actually point toward, it’s definitely intriguing.

It’s possible that these hidden dialogue options point toward a Majora’s Mask remake. The direct sequel to the original Ocarina of Time, the game follows a young Link as he explores the realm of Termina, where he is tasked with the child-friendly mission of preventing the moon from crashing into the earth. Link collects a variety of masks throughout the game, which enable him to transform into creatures like a Deku or a Goron. He also encounters a Skull Kid wearing the titular mask, which is a little – well, otherworldly and strange.

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Nintendo’s Next ‘Zelda’ Remake Might Be Hiding in ‘Ocarina of Time’

Now, all this could mean is simply that Nintendo is also planning on releasing a Skull Kid Amiibo to join the Link and Zelda already on the way by late 2027, without releasing any further Majora’s Mask content. But it could also mean that a remake of the game could be on the way sometime in the next two years.

But that’s not all. Dataminers have also potentially uncovered a DLC for Ocarina of Time, per @OatmealDome on X. They posted a series of tweets that indicated there is data in the game for Master Quest, which could refer to the additional content for the original. Master Quest for the Ocarina of Time 1998 gave players a remixed version of the game that presented a greater challenge.

Again, nothing has been officially confirmed by Nintendo, but considering the success of the remake, more Legend of Zelda content is far more likely than otherwise.