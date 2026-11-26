With Resident Evil: Requiem cleaning up at the Golden Joystick Awards last month and earning a Game of the Year nod at the Game Awards, it’s no surprise that Capcom is already thinking about moving the franchise forward. In a recent interview, Jun Takeuchi, creative director for the RE games, gave fans a few hints about the path ahead.

Capcom Just Revealed That Its Resident Evil Remakes Have Been Building Toward Something Bigger

The first Resident Evil game launched in the spring of 1996, which means the franchise turned 30 years old in March 2026. Resident Evil 2 followed in 1998, with Resident Evil 3: Nemesis returning to RE1 protagonist Jill Valentine in 1999. The next also brought back a familiar face, with Leon Kennedy of RE2 fame taking center stage again in 2005.

Videos by VICE

Each of the first four games has received a remaster or a remake by now, from Resident Evil HD Remaster in 2015 to the 2023 Resident Evil 4 remake. Takeuchi shared – as fans of the original franchise have likely already noted – that developers have “always slightly altered the original storylines in our RE remakes,” with the plot changes being important. “If you play through all of them,” he added, “I think you’ll realize the meaning behind the order of the remakes.”

Resident Evil fans already know they will soon be able to add another remake to that list. Capcom confirmed a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, originally launched in 2000, and retitled Veronica for the upcoming game. The original game focuses on Claire Redfield, Leon’s fellow protagonist from Resident Evil 2, as she searches for her brother, Chris. Instead of finding Chris, she finds trouble, ending up on a remote island that isn’t exactly a vacation spot.

The most recent entry in the franchise is Requiem, which is the ninth mainline installment and the fourth main game to feature Leon Kennedy. It also introduced Grace Ashcroft, an FBI agent with connections to previous installments in the series – her mother was Alyssa Ashcroft, a journalist featured in Resident Evil Outbreak and Outbreak #2, alongside mentions of her work in Resident Evil: Biohazard and Village.

Play video

Capcom Teases the Future of Resident Evil, Including a Major Storyline 30 Years in the Making

Another familiar character who plays an important role in Requiem is Oswell Spencer, the mastermind whose mansion is the center of events in the first game, and who co-founded the Umbrella Corporation. Umbrella has been the origin point for many of the bioweapons that run rampant in the Resident Evil games, so even after his death, Spencer remained an important presence.

And, according to Takeuchi, Spencer’s story isn’t over. He stated in the interview that he hoped players were looking forward to seeing Spencer’s “true nature”. Considering the plot of Requiem centered around Spencer and his feelings toward his own legacy, it’s interesting to consider just where the franchise could go from there.

While a Resident Evil 10 wasn’t specifically mentioned, Takeuchi did share that there are multiple titles to come. And though plenty of original games haven’t been remade yet, including the Resident Evil 0 prequel and the Revelations series, it’s likely at least one or two mainline games are floating around in the Capcom ether.

Hopefully, Leon and Claire won’t be the only main characters to return – RE10 could be the chance for Jill Valentine to make her reappearance, which leaves room for old faces like Barry Burton or Carlos Oliveira.