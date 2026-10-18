Everything We Know About Denmark’s Controversial Plan to Let Teachers Physically Restrain Students

In various respects, Denmark, which is often referred to as one of the happiest countries in the world, has long set a most excellent example for other nations to follow. Again, as of late, Denmark has become a topic of discussion internationally, but we’re not yet sure that it is for the right reasons this time. If all goes according to plan, teachers will be allowed to physically restrain and remove disruptive primary-school students from August 2027 onward. Granted, the final bill won’t be presented until February 2026, and many have already stepped up in protest.

The original proposal was drafted this past autumn by now former Minister for Education and Children Mat­tias Tes­faye (a man who, in blaming the effects of bad parenting for aggravating the environment in classrooms, used foul language himself). Denmark has not allowed the application of physical force in schools since 1967, when corporal punishment in schools was banned nationwide. Within the US, for example, there are still some states that allow corporal punishment in institutions of learning.

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Let it be understood, Denmark’s new bill is not a green light to be cruel. On the contrary, it clarifies that force is only to be used only as a last resort. It should be “gentle and short-lived as circumstances allow.” For example, a student may be held in place or guided out of the room. Parents will be notified if force is used against their child. Reasons for physical intervention include instances in which a student harms themselves, others, or poses some sort of threat; damages property; disrupts lessons in a significant way; etc. I find the notion of physically correcting those disruptive students who aren’t causing bodily harm problematic, as it presents a significant gray area.

It could prove a good way to emotionally scar children, whether diagnosed or yet to be diagnosed, with special needs. In addition, sorry if I say so, but it just isn’t natural to make little balls of energy sit still for so long, thus it’s understandable that they are going to be wiggly and obnoxious. (If you ask me, too many children are on ADHD medication simply because authorities don’t always understand the difference between a genuine problem and what is arising from external circumstances that aren’t conducive to a normal child’s health and programming.)

Denmark Wants to Let Teachers Physically Restrain Disruptive Students, Sparking Debate

The general idea behind the proposed law is that teachers must not be left in doubt as to their rights when they can clearly see that a situation is escalating, or before the chair flies through the air, to repeat an example given by the vigilant Danes. It comes as a response to the reported increase in violence in Danish schools — in 2025, physical violence among students was recorded at least once in 55% of classes, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Education. One in three teachers refrained from physical contact out of fear of the repercussions. The Danish Working Environment Authority found that in one of five classes, teachers themselves become the targets of violence.

At the end of the day, not having such a bill will inevitably lead to harm, as, again, not all teachers will instinctively do what’s right without its protection out of fear of losing their jobs and more. On the other hand, even if the majority of my elementary-school teachers were angels, I, for one, can attest that I was definitely subjected to a fair number of screwballs as a pupil. In other words, while many teachers are nothing short of heroic, we can all agree that some, like a share of those belonging to any profession, suffer from judgment issues, and this obviously becomes especially dangerous since children are involved.

Another issue I’ll raise is that many primary school students can already be quite strong, so I would hope that, if the proposal goes into effect, Denmark would train their teachers in how to disable someone posing a risk in a minimally harmful manner. Granted, in an ideal world, that shouldn’t ever be a teacher’s concern, but their jobs are becoming increasingly intolerable, as the appreciation they receive seems to be decreasing…

In the US, a recent report by the Walton Family Foundation, Gallup, and the Mattering Institute confirmed that one in four public-school educators said they are likely to quit within the next year. Maybe you’ve seen videos of teachers crying after their little antagonists have left for the day? That said and while acknowledging that sometimes it’s simply impossible, it would be great if teachers could command respect by way of their words and strength of character, rather than by force.