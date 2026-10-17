Everything We Know About ‘Maid of Sker’s Terrifying New Sequel

Sker Island will soon rise out of the depths of the sea and fog once again in a new psychological horror game. Sker: the Bleeding Veil was recently announced at IGN Fall Fan Fest, along with a trailer offering a glimpse into a frightening new world and a place for interested gamers to wishlist the game.

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Dive back into the world of Sker Island

The first game of the franchise, Maid of Sker, introduces players to Thomas Evans. In the tradition of James Sunderland, Thomas receives a mysterious letter from his fiancée, Elisabeth. She tells him that she is in danger and needs his help, begging him to come to the Sker Hotel, where she has locked herself in the attic. Upon arriving, Thomas discovers that the hotel is far from a five-star resort. This isn’t because of its remote location and rambling structure, but because its staff and inhabitants are sightless monsters who hunt by sound.

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Exploring the hotel reveals the story of the Quiet Ones, a cult devoted to the Siren, a creature discovered in a shipwreck off the island’s coast. To combat the Siren’s music, Elisabeth has been writing her own songs and has asked other composers to help, including Thomas himself. As he seeks the sheet music and the cylinders for the instrument it will be played on, Thomas must decide whether to trust Elisabeth by handing over the cylinders or play the song himself.

The Next ‘Sker’ Horror Game Is Ditching Combat and Bringing Back Stealth

Trusting Elisabeth leads to the “Evil Ending”, which is the basis for the story in Sker: Ritual, the follow-up game. Ritual sees Elisabeth as the primary antagonist who has taken over Sker Island and broadcasts the Siren’s Song in an attempt to take over Great Britain itself. The game shifts narrative and genre, leaving Thomas behind and focusing instead on a young woman named Arianwen. And instead of relying on stealth and puzzles, Ritual shifts to a co-op first-person shooter for up to four players, with a solo story mode also available.

The Bleeding Veil returns to the “silence is golden” maxim, shifting the gameplay back to stealth and stripping away combat. Once again, the game is set on Sker Island, with new protagonist Gareth searching for his sister, Elin, as he returns to the orphanage where they once lived as children. Under Sister Gwenllian’s leadership, others have returned to the orphanage, drawn in by the irrepressible Siren’s Song.

The orphanage has fared no better than the Sker Hotel, with creatures called Listeners haunting its halls. Their name shouldn’t fool anyone; far from lending Gareth a listening ear, these monsters are best avoided, whether by hiding or taking alternative routes.

Although an official release date beyond Q2 2027 isn’t public information yet, players do know where Maid of Sker: the Bleeding Veil will be available. Players can wishlist the game on Steam, and it will also be playable on the Epic Store, Xbox, and PlayStation.