Everything We Know About Mark Hamill’s ‘Darkwing Duck’ Revival on Disney+

Millennial nostalgia bait resources are running low. I half expect a full Doug reboot any day now. Not that it’s necessarily a bad thing, but nostalgia can be a Schedule 1 narcotic in the wrong hands. Thankfully, for the most part, the things being ripped from the past and brought into the present were effectively harmless and occasionally great, like X-Men ’97. Hoping to recapture some of that magic, Disney+ is reviving another ’90s superheroic hit: Darkwing Duck, which ran on the Disney Channel and ABC for three seasons totaling 91 episodes between September 1991 and December 1992, according to reports from The Hollywood Reporter.

For those who are still youthful, Darkwing Duck was a Saturday morning cartoon parody of Batman that aired within the same era as the iconic Batman: The Animated Series. Now, six years after rumors first surfaced, Disney is officially dragging Drake Mallard back onto TV screens, and now also smartphone and tablet screens.

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‘Darkwing Duck’ Revival: Everything We Know About the Cast, Story, and Release

Executive produced by Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures and run by Star Trek: Picard alum Sean Tretta, the new series will set the vigilante in a multiverse where he’s been trapped in an alternate dimension that has never heard of him, borrowing plot elements from recent MCU Spider-Man movies. A rebellious teen named Duckie pulled him back into action to fight classic villains like Negaduck and Megavolt

In a move that feels explicitly engineered to instantly win over 90s kids, Mark Hamill is taking over the cape from original voice actor Jim Cummings, while Seth Rogen himself voices trusty pilot Launchpad McQuack. The stacked voice cast also includes Lizzy Caplan as Gosalyn, along with Dan Stevens and Kathryn Newton.

The show’s original creator, Tad Stones, joined the project as a consultant. In a press release, Stones compared the new take on the character after all these years to legendary literary figures whose stories have been told again and again by different writers, like Robin Hood, Zorro, and Sherlock Holmes, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the characters’ core while putting them in “new eras, new relationships, and even new universes.”

Honestly, if you just give me a weekly half-hour of Mark Hamill doing a variety of cartoon voices with the barest of plots stringing it all together, I would tune in religiously. So I’m in. Welp, nostalgia bait hooked me again.