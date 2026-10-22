Everything We Know About ‘Nintendo Switch Sports Resort’ and Its New Features

With Nintendo Switch Sports Resort set to release October 22 on the Switch 2, players looking to add a little movement to their gaming sessions won’t have to wait long. The game offers two new sporting events, along with a host of returning competitions where players can test their skills and maybe get their heart pumping just a bit.

On your mark… get set… thumb wrestle?

Thumb wrestling is one of the new sports available in this sequel to Nintendo Switch Sports. Players have to pin their opponent’s thumb down for a full three seconds to win, which might be easier than it sounds. The in-game thumb can grow in size and strength, so the competition could be more fierce than expected.

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Next up on the new scoreboard is skateboarding. Thanks to the Joy-Con 2 controllers, players can pull off a range of fun feats on their board, including grinding rails and pulling off aerial tricks. Players can use the controllers like a mouse by laying them on a flat surface and moving them around to compete in sidewalk surfing.

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These additions bring the total to twelve games in Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, with ten sports from the previous game returning. These include archery, bowling, basketball, golf, and two tennis-centered sports, doubles tennis and table tennis (also known as ping pong). Players can also warm up and get limber with jump rope.

Players can also choose to play solo or with friends, in person or online. To play with others online, gamers just need a Nintendo Switch Online account and a Nintendo Account.

‘Nintendo Switch Sports Resort’ Is Bringing Wuhu Island Back With a Major Upgrade

The sports available to compete in aren’t the only way Sports Resort expands on its predecessor. The setting of Wuhu Island is open world, meaning players can explore the location in between games and matches. With that in mind, players can now enjoy a Sightseeing Mode, along with a Free Play option that enables them to skateboard, jet ski, or fly a prop plane around the island.

Nintendo Switch Sports was first released in 2022. Like Sports Resort, players could use their Joy-Con controllers to actively participate in the games on screen, and it offered solo and multiplayer options. Games like badminton and chambara – or swordplay – were left behind in the original.

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort will be exclusive to the Switch 2. The first game is also available on the Switch 2, meaning that athletes can get a jump-start on jump rope before Sports Resort arrives.