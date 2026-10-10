Everything We Know About ‘Prospice’ and Its Cursed Delivery Routes

Prospice: Anomalous Logistics is an upcoming horror game centered around the everyday activity of making deliveries. But the cargo is more than a package or two, and even the routes are dangerous.

Welcome to a wild new world

Announced on October 8 at the Triple-i Initiative showcase, Prospice: Anomalous Logistics centers on a driver piloting a pickup truck with enormous all-terrain tires, perfect for navigating the wilderness. The land is beautiful but risky, with bogs that could trap the truck in their mucky depths, rocky terrain that calls for those big tires, and rivers carving through the landscape.

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Natural formations aren’t all. Rising all around are the desiccated remains of gods, huge and sprawling across the landscape as if determined never to be forgotten. Ribcages large enough to fit an Amazon warehouse, huge, grasping hands, and skulls whose empty sockets still manage an accusing glare directed at the sky.

The player is tasked with bringing the strange items they find on their travels to various outposts, preserving the remnants of a mysterious fight between humanity and the gods. But this job is far more dangerous than simply dropping off detritus they happen to find. The driver is far from alone as they travel across the world, despite how desolate the wilderness around them may appear.

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‘Prospice’ Sends You Into a Haunted Wilderness With a Truck and Cursed Cargo

Beyond deliveries, the player has other tasks to complete. Driving the truck isn’t enough; the driver must also plan their own routes and figure out how to upgrade their vehicle, adapting it to the surrounding terrain as things get dicey. They also act as a documentarian, using specialized tools to discover, record, and explain the artifacts they find on the road.

Exploration also seems crucial to the game, and – for better or worse – that includes getting out of the truck. Players work their way from the coast into the heart of the world, and at times, this includes exploring on foot. Doing so can help the driver uncover crucial secrets.

Although the game has no official release date, gamers already know they can expect it sometime in 2027. Until then, a demo is available on Steam, so players can get a taste of Prospice: Anomalous Logistics’ atmospheric world while they wait for more news. Similarly, excited future explorers can wishlist the game on its available platforms – PC (Steam), Playstation, and Xbox X|S.