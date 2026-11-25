Earlier this year, gamers learned Unbound – the studio co-founded by Resident Evil alum Shinji Mikami – had joined with Shift Up, the group behind a slate of mobile and PC games, including Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Stellar Blade. Mikami recently shared a few details about what gamers can expect of the first game from this partnership, including a potential release window.

According to a recent interview, Mikami shared that he hoped the first game from Unbound would be released sometime in 2027, perhaps as early as the middle of the year. He also added that it will be a small project, and one that gamers would hopefully have fun with and something they have not seen before. It’s currently unclear what platforms the game will be on, although Shift Up recently expanded its library from PC and mobile to include consoles.

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Mikami founded Unbound back in 2022, with Masato Kimura, a fellow former Capcom employee, as a key producer. After working with Tango Gameworks, the studio behind The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, Mikami stepped away in early 2023, in part to focus on Unbound. At the time, he shared that he wanted to work with young developers who might not have had the same opportunities as bigger names, along with hoping to develop smaller projects.

Although very little is known about the first game from Unbound, apart from its size and the potential for a 2027 release, it’s unlikely to be a new entry in the survival horror genre. Mikami has also shared that he wanted to step away from that genre as he moved from Tango Gameworks to Unbound.

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Resident Evil fans may recognize Mikami’s name from his work on the series, which includes creator and directorial credits for the original 1996 Resident Evil, along with directing the 2002 remake and Resident Evil 4 from 2005. He was also involved with other projects in the franchise, one of which was Resident Evil: Code Veronica, a 2000 offering that will receive a remake next year.

The Shift Up studio also has some new games on the horizon, independent of Unbound. Stellar Blade, an action-adventure game from 2024, is set to receive a standalone sequel next year, Stellar Blade: Blood Rain. The studio will also be behind a new RPG currently titled Project Sprites, though it was initially known as Project Witches. While the platforms for Blood Rain haven’t been announced yet, Project Sprites will be available on PC, mobile, and consoles.