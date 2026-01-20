Everything We Know About The Ball x Pit Regal Update

Ball x Pit was one of the biggest indie hits of 2025 and the game is about to get its first major update. The Regal Update arrives next week and brings new characters, balls, and passives to the game.

Play video

It’s been about three months since Ball x Pit arrived in October 2025 and the game is about to get its first major content addition. The Regal Update was announced a few weeks ago, but the big update finally has a concrete release date to share.

Videos by VICE

Ball x Pit’s Regal Update officially goes live on January 26, 2026. This free update adds a wealth of new content to the game, including new characters, new balls, new passives, and some new features many of you “have been crying out for” since launch.

Although exact patch details won’t drop until the update arrives, there are some confirmed features and additions that have already been revealed.

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

The biggest part of the free update is the addition of two brand-new characters for players to take control of. Each of these characters has a unique mechanic that will allow players to dream up new builds and approach the existing levels from a new perspective.

The Carouser , whose returning balls orbit around him.

, whose returning balls orbit around him. The Falconer, flanked by her two trusted falcons that throw balls.

Additionally, the update is also adding eight new balls and several new passives to the game. At this time, the exact details about each of those additions have not been shared. Players should check back in the coming days to learn more about the new balls, passives, and what sort of new builds they will open up.

Many fans of the game are still eager to find out what the other features and additions will be. Some parts of the community have been hoping for more detailed post-run statistics. The announcement teased that there is “a nice surprise we don’t want to spoil just yet,” so players will have to check back early next week to find out what else is arriving on January 26.

For gamers who are unfamiliar, Ball x Pit is an addictive indie title that combines the chaos of a classic like Arkanoid with the run-based progression system of something like Vampire Survivors. The mash-up works incredibly well and helped Ball x Pit make quite a number of best of 2025 lists at the end of last year.

Ball x Pit is available now on PC and consoles. The Regal Update will be available on January 26, 2026.