Everything We Know About the Cop Who Allegedly Pulled a Gun Because Someone Microwaved Fish at Work

If you’ve ever wanted to inflict extreme physical violence upon a coworker who had the audacity, the gall, to microwave fish in the office breakroom, this is a story for you. I urge you not to think of the cop at the center of it as a hero, as he is very much the villain, but you may experience a small, shameful flicker of catharsis reading about how a South Carolina cop pulled a gun on a colleague over reheated fish.

According to ABC News, former Myrtle Beach Police detective Michael Debiase, 46, was arrested and charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person after allegedly drawing his department-issued handgun during an argument in a briefing room.

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The extremely relatable dispute was over another officer warming up fish in the microwave, thus “causing an odor in the office,” according to the arrest warrant.

Everything We Know About the Myrtle Beach Cop Who Allegedly Pulled a Gun Over Microwaved Fish

Is that, legally speaking, a good reason to pull the gun on someone? Absolutely not. But does it feel right? Like, if you had a gun on you when someone was microwaving fish, would you feel justified in threatening to take their life, obliterating their existence, because they made the room smell like fish for a bit? Yes. I should, of course, be absolutely clear that you should not in any way, shape, or form threaten someone’s life over some microwaved tilapia or whatever. Keep that s—t in your sick fantasies.

The incident reportedly occurred at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Authorities say Debiase confronted the patrol officer and then drew and pointed his gun. South Carolina law makes it illegal to point a loaded or unloaded gun at someone, fish smell or otherwise. Officials have not said whether the weapon was loaded at the time.

Debiase was immediately placed on administrative leave while the department’s Office of Professional Standards and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigated. He has since been fired. The department said that multiple policy violations were identified and emphasized that the incident does not reflect its values.

Debiase was booked into the Horry County detention center, and his bond was set at $5,000. There’s going to be a court hearing in August.