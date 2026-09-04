Everything We Know About the Creepy ‘Cat in the Hat’ Trend Freaking Out Schools

If you’re like me, you grew up loving and reading the Cat in the Hat books. Maybe you’ve even been to Seuss Landing at Universal Orlando, or own a DVD copy of the 2003 film starring Mike Myers. For years, the lovable children’s character has only been associated with happiness (and Mike Myers’ worst film)… until now.

A new, bizarre social media trend has turned the beloved Dr. Seuss character into something that resembles a horror movie villain for middle schoolers. The trend features creepy images and videos of the Cat in the Hat wandering through neighborhoods, standing menacingly outside of homes, and even approaching schools. Yikes.

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The good news? Much of the content does appear to be AI-generated, but that didn’t prevent it from spiraling into something more serious. Some posts allegedly are targeting specific schools, towns, and even individual students. The message? The Cat is “coming for” them. Double yikes.

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The Cat in the Hat Has Somehow Become a Social Media Horror Villain

According to ABC News, a 14-year-old student in Colorado was just arrested after police linked him to a specific post claiming someone dressed as the character would appear at a local middle school. The school was forced to increase security, but thankfully there was no credible threat, and the student was eventually released to his parents.

Schools in Arkansas have also dealt with the Cat in the Hat trend, with many videos being interpreted as violent threats. Tennessee’s Threat Assessment Center even claimed that it’s tracking posts aimed at specific schools and students across the state.

So far, no actual, real-life incidents have been reported. Still, that doesn’t mean that trend is completely harmless. Police claim these posts can cause real panic and drain law-enforcement resources. They warn that participating in the trend could even lead to criminal charges.

At the end of the day, the takeaway here is simple: perhaps the world wasn’t quite ready for AI, especially a world that is still home to the evil group known as middle schoolers.