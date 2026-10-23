Everything We Know About ‘The Dead We Knew,’ Steam’s New Open-World Zombie Survival Game

A new open-world survival game is now available on Steam, offering a vast environment and thrilling dangers, including human and other enemies. The Dead We Knew puts players in a fight to survive, whether alone or with friends online. The game entered early access on October 22 after being wishlisted by over 350,000 players on the platform.

‘The Dead We Knew’ explores a post-apocalyptic, fog-shrouded world

In The Dead We Knew, the focus is survival, but it’s more than just foraging and crafting, though that is certainly part of the game. Players need to build their own shelter from supplies they can forage in the surrounding environment, starting with a tent, before moving to a simple cabin. From there, shelters can grow into bigger, more secure bases, a crucial part of staying alive in The Dead We Knew. Especially when the fog rolls in.

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The day progresses on a 24-hour schedule and includes weather like rainfall and heavy fog. When visibility drops, survival gets even harder, not just because players might lose their way. The Dead We Knew includes not only human enemies and the perils of surviving in the wild, but also the undead. Zombies become more prevalent and violent when weather reduces visibility, especially at night or in fog.

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Between figuring out shelter and fighting off zombies, players also need to worry about food. They can forage for supplies in abandoned houses or make use of wild plants. They can also grow their own crops, such as tomatoes, and use those ingredients to make their own meals. Hunting is also an option when players are exploring forest areas. And when it comes to exploration, players aren’t limited to land. They can also swim and use boats to reach different areas of the map.

It’s unclear how long The Dead We Knew will be in early access, though a note from the developers on the Steam page estimates about a year. The same note also says the developers are eager for audience feedback, as they want players to shape the game with their opinions.

Early Steam reviews point to gameplay issues, including difficulty looting or engaging in combat with zombies. Hopefully, they’ll iron these issues out soon so players can dive into the fog-shrouded, zombie-filled world of The Dead We Knew with friends.