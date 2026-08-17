Everything We Know About the Death of Hayden Panettiere at 36

New details are emerging about the sudden death of actress Hayden Panettiere, who died Sunday at the age of 36.

Panettiere, who is best remembered for her roles in Remember the Titans, Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream franchise, was reportedly found unresponsive at a residence in Greenville, South Carolina. Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the home around 1:50 p.m. local time after a 911 call from a friend.

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According to PEOPLE, dispatch audio indicated that the medical emergency that first responders were dealing with was a possible drug overdose that resulted in cardiac arrest. Reports are that emergency crews administered “advanced cardiac life support,” which includes CPR, medication, breathing assistance, and monitoring heart rhythm. Pannettiere was reportedly pronounced dead at 2:32 p.m.

Hayden Panettiere’s Cause of Death Remains Pending as New Details Emerge

As of Monday morning, officials have not yet determined an official cause of death. The Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office are still investigating, and an autopsy is still pending. Authorities have stated that preliminary findings revealed no evidence of foul play.

“The preliminary investigation has not indicated any signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances. An acquaintance of Ms. Panettiere placed the 911 call,” the statement from the police department read.

Panettiere had previously spoken publicly about her struggles with alcohol and prescription drugs, as well as postpartum depression. She discussed those experiences extensively in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, released earlier this year.

Her father, Skip Panettiere, confirmed her death in a statement, remembering his daughter as an “incredible light.”

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden,” her father wrote. “She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, whom she shared with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko.