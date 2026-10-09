Everything We Know About the Free Adobe Clones Built With AI. Do They Actually Work?

One of the few things AI and vibe coding have done that I find genuinely hysterical is quickly rendering meaningless, paywalled, highly restrictive software. You know, like, Adobe Creative Suite, a useful set of tools artists of all kinds rely on for both work and play. It’s also a set of software from a company notorious for nickel-and-diming people to death and locking them into a predatory subscription service for something that used to be a traditional one-time payment.

Thanks to some vibe-coded AI wizardry, someone created a clone of Adobe Creative Suite and has made it totally open source. And yes, it works. Well, sort of.

Videos by VICE

According to Ars Technica, developer Brandon Thomas used Anthropic’s Claude Opus 5.5 and Rust to reverse-engineer Adobe’s core software suite into an open-source clone called ArtCraft. Instead of paying an obnoxious monthly subscription fee for Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and Lightroom, artists can now use free clones called PhotoCraft, VectorCraft, FilmCraft, and LightCraft.

Play video

Someone Used AI to Clone Adobe’s Creative Apps. Here’s Everything We Know.

Thomas, who admits he launched the project after feeling the sting of Adobe’s predatory cancellation fees one too many times, claims he “one-shotted Photoshop.” As you can imagine from a vibe-coded, hastily thrown-together piece of legally dubious software, it’s incredibly glitchy, since it’s still in early alpha.

According to those who’ve tried the programs, the tools actually feel like their Adobe counterparts. Adobe’s legal team is probably performing some stretches and warm-up exercises as it gears up to sue the ever-loving s—t out of anyone who so much as glances at the cloned software.

But for now, at least, it is pretty fun to see someone taking a technology built on and powered by theft and pointing the barrel of AI’s gun in the direction of the predatory corporate overlords instead of at us.