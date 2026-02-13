Everything We Know About the Giant Fireball That Just Lit Up the Midwest Sky

If you were in the Midwest late Tuesday night and saw a bright streak tear across the sky, your eyes were working just fine. A bright white-green fireball ripped across the night sky, popping up on doorbell cams, dashcams, and shaky phone videos that start one second too late.

Eyewitness reports rolled in from at least five states, including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The American Meteor Society logged well over a hundred accounts, plus a pile of videos pulled from dashcams, security systems, and doorbell cameras. Nothing bonds strangers like all of you seeing the same glowing streak and immediately deciding (or hoping) it must be aliens, even if you know deep down it’s probably rock plus atmosphere plus timing.

NASA uses “fireball” for an unusually bright meteor, around magnitude -3 or brighter overhead. The magnitude scale runs backward, in the sense that lower values mean more brightness. A negative value puts it in a league above your average shooting star, which helps explain why people across multiple states spotted it.

What We Know About the Giant Fireball That Just Streaked Across the Midwest

NASA also reconstructed the path using eyewitness accounts and publicly available camera data. The agency pegged the first visibility at roughly 48 miles above Trinity, Indiana. The object then tracked southeast at about 29,000 miles per hour, covering roughly 48 miles through the atmosphere. It appeared to break apart around 27 miles above Laura, Ohio.

If you’re curious as to whether this was part of a meteor shower, NASA’s answer was no. No scheduled celestial event, no romantic “we were blessed by the cosmos” story. A random visitor showed up, did an intense flyby, and disintegrated.

NASA offered a clue about what produced it, though. “The relatively slow speed suggests that the object producing the meteor was a small fragment of an asteroid,” the agency said. That detail’s important because comet fragments usually come in faster, while asteroid debris can move at a comparatively slower clip. Either way, the result looks the same from your driveway. A bright streak, a flare, and the realization that Earth is just a floating ball in space.

The event’s coverage emphasized how far these sightings travel online now. One person sees it, another person posts it, and suddenly everyone’s scanning the sky. That’s the real modern magic here. A piece of space dust can cross multiple states, and within minutes, it becomes a shared public moment.

It’s five seconds of collective awe, followed by twenty minutes of replaying footage and texting everyone you know.