Everything We Know About the JPMorgan Executive That Fired After Stealing a Knicks Trash Can

When your favorite sports team wins its first championship in a little over half a century, society should probably give you a little leeway to go bonkers. That’s exactly what JPMorgan Chase executive Angie Báez did when she got swept up in the frenzy surrounding the New York Knicks’ first NBA title in more than 50 years.

Unfortunately for her, according to NBC News, Báez was fired from her role as an executive at JPMorgan Chase after dumping out the contents of an orange-and-blue-painted New York City garbage can and then walking away with it.

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As expected, Knicks fans were stealing the signature blue and orange garbage cans during the parade yesterday

pic.twitter.com/0UXyHHsVSv — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 19, 2026

It’s not like she did it clandestinely. She didn’t even mask her face. In a video posted to TikTok, Báez can be clearly seen dumping out a special-edition Knicks-themed trash can onto a Manhattan sidewalk before very calmly, quite casually, walking away with the metal grate garbage hand, too, I guess, to take home as a souvenir.

The city installed those cans specifically to celebrate the championship, so as the team was handed their trophy, Báez felt she should walk away with a trophy of her own.

JPMorgan Executive Loses Job After Viral Knicks Trash Can Video

The video went viral almost immediately. Once JPMorgan Chase officials confirmed that it was indeed Báez, an executive director focused on community and industry engagement with the company, she was swiftly fired. When reached for comment, Báez declined to say whether it was her actions in the viral video that directly led to her firing. However, it’s safe to assume that if a corporate executive is filmed stealing a city garbage can after dumping its contents out onto the sidewalk, they will no longer be a corporate executive the next day.

And, frankly, given her complete disregard for public health, I doubt she even has a future in sanitation services.

Even worse, she didn’t even get to keep the trash can, which was later retrieved by city officials. If you’re gonna get fired from a high-powered executive position at one of the most powerful banks in the world for committing petty theft, you absolutely need to establish a good spot for storing your loot.