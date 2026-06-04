Everything We Know About the Mysterious Sewer People Emerging From Manholes Around NYC

Typically, when dozens of mysterious people are pouring out of a sewer, they’re either running from or hunting for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Given that today’s story is set in New York City, the comparison feels unavoidable.

According to reports from NBC News, police are investigating events captured on security camera footage from around the city depicting groups of people emerging from sewer manholes in Brooklyn and Queens, sometimes with their faces masked, other times wearing headlamps and holding shovels as if they had just tunneled their way out of prison.

Videos by VICE

In one of the videos, around seven people climb out of the manhole in Brooklyn’s Gravesend neighborhood around 2 AM after apparently spending hours underground. Another video, this one from Williamsburg, showed the aforementioned group of headlamp-wearing, shovel-bearing CHUDS. Some of them quickly changed clothes beside parked cars, in full view of the cameras, before fleeing the scene.

Mysterious Groups of People Keep Emerging From NYC Sewers, and Police Want to Know Why

It’s just a bit suspicious, is all. The NYPD is investigating, having dispatched its emergency services unit to the sewer system to ensure these clusters of dudes didn’t leave anything dangerous or suspicious behind. Thus far, investigators who worked with the city’s Department of Environmental Protection have found no evidence of damage to sewer infrastructure, and so far, authorities say that there seem to be no signs of a threat to public safety.

As for what they might actually be doing down there, nobody seems sure, so there are only theories thus far. One senior law enforcement official speaking to NBC News said the leading theory is that these sewer spelunkers were searching for valuables that might’ve floated into the sewer system.

There have been no arrests thus far, though, if horror stories set in big cities are any indication, all of this will likely resolve itself when the mysterious sewer men happen upon the nest of, maybe, a rat king or a giant lizard man and are promptly ripped to shreds.