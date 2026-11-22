Nearly two decades after the last Friday the 13th movie hit theaters, a new entry in the series is finally in production. Hot on the heels of Peacock’s Crystal Lake prequel show, the latest film will mark the 13th installment in the beloved franchise, which launched way back in 1980.

Even more exciting for longtime fans is the news that Steve Miner is returning to direct for the first time since 1982. Miner previously directed Friday the 13th Part 2 in 1981 and Friday the 13th Part III the following year, as well as the Halloween legacy sequel Halloween H20.

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“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said in a statement published by Deadline. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films,” he continued. “I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

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After Nearly 20 Years, ‘Friday the 13th’ Is Finally Returning to the Big Screen

Leading the ensemble cast will be Schuyler White as Jason Voorhees. White also has some history with the series, as he played Jason in the 2025 short Sweet Revenge, which was released in honor of Friday the 13th’s 45th anniversary. Joining him is Natalie Alyn Lind of Dutton Ranch fame, who’s taking on the role of “final girl” Lauren.

Other announced cast members include Matt Cornett (Every Year After), Lilia Buckingham (Hocus Pocus 2), John Owen Lowe (Unstable), Summer Madison (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Selena Turner (Will Trent), Matthew Keoni Sato (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), and Brook Sill (Stranger Things).

According to Deadline, the new movie’s title is simply—and appropriately enough—Jason.