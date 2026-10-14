Everything We Know About the Possible ‘Amnesia: The Dark Descent’ Update

The Amnesia franchise, including the original game, subtitled The Dark Descent, and the most recent entry, Amnesia: The Bunker, has spanned thirteen years and five games whose stories have created a new chapter in the horror game genre. The Amnesia Collection is celebrating an anniversary, along with an exciting update.

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The Amnesia Collection brings three terrifying horror games together

The Amnesia Collection includes The Dark Descent, its expansion story Amnesia: Justine, and the second game in the franchise, Amnesia: Machine for Pigs. It was first released on the PS4 on November 22, 2016, so its ten-year anniversary is just around the corner.

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The first game played a crucial role in expanding the genre, as it took action out of the player’s hands and instead urged them to rely on running, hiding, and stealth. With games like Resident Evil 5, Dead Space, and Alan Wake releasing around the same time, Dark Descent stood out. Its story centers on the main character, Daniel, who wakes up in a shadowy, empty castle with no memory of how he got there. Discovering a note he wrote to himself, he learns two important pieces of information – he erased his own memory on purpose, and in order to escape the terrifying presence overtaking the castle, he has to kill.

The Dark Descent is followed by Justine, where the player controls a woman desperate to escape her dungeon cell. She finds phonographic recordings from a woman named Justine, who explains she is in the middle of a psychological test and has to solve three puzzles to pass. But it’s not that simple; she can abandon each puzzle, but doing so costs another life. On top of that, three creatures known as Suitors pursue her, and they aren’t nearly as romantic as the name suggests.

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Next in the collection is Machine for Pigs, which introduces a new protagonist, Oswald, who wakes up on New Year’s Eve, 1899, from a feverish slip and hears his sons calling for him. When he stumbles out of bed, he gets a phone call from the mysterious Engineer, who tells him his boys are trapped in a broken machine built deep in Oswald’s house. To free them, he’ll have to fix the machine, but the charming Manpigs keep interrupting his work. Whether Oswald, his sons, or anyone around them will see the year 1900 is entirely up to him.

Thanks to a 2025 financial report from Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia, an update to The Dark Descent is on the way. The report first appeared on Reddit in July. An official statement hasn’t been made yet, so it’s still unclear what the update entails. It could be a full remake, a remaster, or a new port. No one knows the release date, but with the ten-year anniversary of Amnesia: The Collection coming next month, November 2026 could be an auspicious time.

Meanwhile, Amnesia: The Collection is available on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The other games in the series, Amnesia: Rebirth and Amnesia: The Bunker, are available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, with Rebirth also playable on the Switch.