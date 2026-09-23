Everything We Know About the Rape Charges Against ‘Looksmaxxing’ Influencer Clavicular

Braden Peters, aka Clavicular, the influencer who popularized the obnoxious terms looksmaxxing and mogging, has been charged with raping a 17-year-old girl. He allegedly gave her too much alcohol and had sex with her when she was unable to consent.

The 20-year-old Internet personality has accomplished quite a bit in his short stint in the public eye, like convincing teenage boys to break their own jobs with hammers in pursuit of optimal facial symmetry. That guy has now been formally charged with rape as of September 8 in Barnstable County, Massachusetts.

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The charges include rape, drugging for sexual intercourse, and procuring liquor for a minor.

‘Looksmaxxing’ Star Clavicular Faces Rape, Drugging, and Underage Alcohol Charges

According to police records and a concurrent civil lawsuit, 18-year-old influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza (known online as Alorah) flew to Peters’ family home in Chatham, Massachusetts, in May 2025 for a business collab. While his mother and grandmother were allegedly in the home, Peters peer-pressured the then-17-year-old into drinking vodka on a Twitch stream, telling her to lie about her age and claim the alcohol was just water to sidestep a channel ban.

Mendoza claims that after passing out, she woke up to Peters assaulting her while she was in shock and unable to consent.

At the same time, Mendoza’s civil suit also alleges that during a subsequent livestream in Florida, Peters injected a non-FDA-approved fat-dissolving chemical directly into her cheek, causing facial perforation while joking that it might be methamphetamine.

Earlier this year, Peters was charged with public firearm discharge after allegedly shooting at an alligator on stream. He has also previously been hospitalized for a suspected overdose, though he denies those allegations. On social media, he brushed off the rape charges, likening them to financial extortion, writing, “happens to all successful young men. People try to come for your money. Greed is evil.”