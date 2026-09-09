Everything We Know About the Upcoming ‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie, Including Its Name and Release Window

Nintendo has confirmed that its upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie will be titled The Legend of Zelda, according to the company’s special Nintendo Direct marking the franchise’s 40th anniversary.

That is, technically, news.

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I’ve queued up the portion of the direct where the title was announced in the video below if you want to join me in feeling underwhelmed.

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During the presentation, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto explained that the movie will have no subtitle, adding that the reason will make sense once audiences see the film. I’m going to assume this means the movie is somehow about the mythical legend built up around a character named Zelda.

But who knows? Maybe it’s about a map legend that helps us understand how to read a person named Zelda. There are just so many places they can go with it. Two whole places.

Nintendo Finally Revealed the ‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie Title. It’s Exactly What You Think

Fans had been hoping the Direct would provide something more substantial about the movie, which is scheduled for April 2027. Instead, Nintendo delivered a title that is essentially the information equivalent of opening an empty refrigerator and checking again five minutes later.

There is something wonderfully anticlimactic about the way major entertainment companies now reveal tiny details about enormous franchises. We are, after all, in the age of the teaser trailer for the teaser trailer, where marketing departments break interesting information into microscopic pieces and present each one as though they have uncovered the Ark of the Covenant. Meanwhile, we watch in stunned disbelief as we look behind the seconds-long title-revealed trailer, and then underneath it, and then lift it and shake it to see if any more interesting information falls out. But that was it. Hope that squirted some dopamine on your brain.

The movie, directed by Wes Ball, wrapped filming in April 2026. Nintendo has released stills showing Bo Bragason as Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, while additional casting includes Uli Latukefu as Ganondorf and Dichen Lachman as Impa. Sam Neill has also reportedly been linked to the film.

The Nintendo Direct did at least contain actual Zelda news, including the first gameplay footage of the Ocarina of Time remake. So there was plenty to watch. The movie just wasn’t much of it.