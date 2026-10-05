Everything We Know About the Viral Jennifer Lopez Lookalike Mugshot

Jennifer Lopez is known for many things, such as her talent as a singer, actress, dancer, businesswoman, and personality. Her beauty has also been the subject of endless articles. In fact, her very ability to rock an outfit, namely that famous green Versace gown at the 2000 edition of the Grammy Awards, inspired the creation of Google Images.

Before her rise to fame, Lopez apparently excelled at a job in a law office. Thus, when a mugshot began circulating of a woman, 35-year-old Cyrena Anne Quast, who could be Ms. Lopez’s doppelgänger, we couldn’t help but find this bizarre case criminally curious.

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Ms. Quast’s resemblance to Lopez is so strong that one could be forgiven for momentarily believing that the story is fake, though it is, in fact, legitimate. Granted, some online posters slightly altered Quast’s image, as celeb pictures often are, but the original booking photo, along with other shots, still captures an uncanny likeness that refuses to stop haunting frequenters of platforms like Instagram.

Criminally Alike: A Minnesota Woman’s Mugshot Continues to Spread Virally for Her Resemblance to Jennifer Lopez

As reported by TMZ, Quast was arrested on August 30 in Monticello, Minnesota, on alleged theft charges. She was accused of stealing two double packs of power tool batteries valued at about $580. A store employee recognized Quast after apparently observing a similar incident just two days earlier. Quast has admitted to taking the batteries but is now a free woman. According to public records, this is not her first run-in with the law.

That said, we wish her the best of luck moving forward and, hopefully, staying out of trouble so the “Jenny from the [Cell] Block” jokes fade. After all the recognition she has received, perhaps the young mother may even land a modeling contract.