Everything we know so far about the coup attempt in Turkey

A military coup attempt was launched Friday night in Turkey, with a faction of the armed forces claiming it had “fully seized control” of the country.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled the country since 2003, responded by calling on Turks to take to the streets in a show of support for the government. By Saturday morning local time, it appeared the coup had failed.

Here’s what we know so far:

– The situation began to unfold at about 10pm local time when military vehicles and soldiers were deployed on the streets of Istanbul and the capital of Ankara. Military jets and helicopters were seen and heard flying over both cities. Gunfire and large explosions were also reported in both cities.

– The faction later released a statement announcing the coup. “Turkish armed forces seized the rule of the country completely with the aim of reinstalling the constitutional order, democracy, human rights and freedoms, to make rule of law pervade again, to re-establish the ruined public order,” the statement said. “All the international agreements and promises are valid. We hope our good relations with all global countries goes on.”

– The military faction announced a countrywide curfew and imposed martial law. According to Reuters, after soldiers took over state television network TRT, an announcer read a statement that said the country would be run by a “peace council” that would ensure the safety of the population. The plotters would later take over CNN’s Turkish affiliate while it was broadcasting live, though by about 4:30am local time, the station’s broadcast had resumed.

– In a televised interview over FaceTime, Erdogan dismissed the coup as “an attempt at an uprising by a minority within our armed forces.” At the time, his office declined to disclose his whereabouts, saying only that he was in a secure location. “I’m making a call out to my people. I’m inviting them out to all our public squares,” he said. “I’m inviting them out to our airports. Let us gather in our squares, at our airports as the people and let that minority group come upon as with their tanks and artillery and do whatever they wish to do.”

– Members of the police and military clashed, resulting in an as-yet untold number of deaths, though the Ankara prosecutor’s office reported that a total of 42 people had died as a result of the fighting.

HUGE: Turkish soldiers and Turkish policemen clash in Istanbul, near military officers’ facility. pic.twitter.com/SE8GFMVtUE

— Gilgo (@agirecudi) July 15, 2016

– Fearful of what was to come, people rushed to ATMs to withdraw cash.



-In Istanbul, the Bosphorus Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge linking the European and Asian parts of the country were shut down, and mass transit was not working. Footage posted on social media showed the Turkish military firing on protesters trying to cross the Bosphorus bridge.

– Soldiers blocked entry to Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport, with tanks and military vehicles stationed outside. A report from Turkey’s Dogan news agency said soldiers entered the airport’s control tower and stopped all flights.

– Explosions were reported at the Turkish parliament. A member of the opposition party posted a photo on Twitter showing him and others in a bunker below the building.

– Protesters flooded the streets, some reportedly attacking members of the military, others blocking the path of tanks and peacefully standing down soldiers. Photos and video also showed police officers arresting soldiers, and in Istanbul, some arrested soldiers were reportedly then being beaten by civilians.

These people heeded Erdogan’s call to protest. In Taksim Square Istanbul pic.twitter.com/dNFMc8xbyz

— Jared Malsin (@jmalsin) July 15, 2016

– Hours after his FaceTime address, Erdogan landed at Istanbul Ataturk Airport, where he was greeted by a crowd of supporters. (He confirmed he had been in the Mediterranean resort town of Marmaris when the coup was launched.) He then addressed the country on live TV shortly after 4am local time, saying that the “uprising is an act of treason…. This is betrayal, this is a rebellion movement. And at the price of betraying the homeland they will have to pay a very heavy price. Let me tell you this in advance: This is a government that came to power with the nation’s votes, and this will be the end for them…. It’s a gift of god. It will be an occasion for the cleanup of the Turkish military.”



– After President Barack Obama and US Secretary of State John Kerry met, the White House issued a statement saying, “The president and secretary agreed that all parties in Turkey should support the democratically-elected government of Turkey, show restraint, and avoid any violence or bloodshed.”

– Erdogan again addressed the country at about 6:30am local time Saturday morning. “We will stand strong, we will not give in,” he said. At about the same time, soldiers who had been blocking the bridges were being arrested. The president added that airports would be opened soon.

