Everything We Know So Far About the Mosque Shooting in Christchurch

Update: this story continues to develop.

– There are now confirmed reports of a second incident at a mosque in Linwood.

– Police have taken one suspect into custody.

– Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has told the nation “This is one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

Armed police have been deployed after a “serious firearms incident” at a central Christchurch mosque packed with worshippers for Friday prayers.

Videos by VICE

The former president of the Muslim Association of Canterbury, Mohammed Jama, told Stuff a man entered Masjid al Noor mosque, on Deans Ave next to Hagley Park, and started firing an automatic weapon at about 1:40 this afternoon.

#LIVE Christchurch mosque shootings: What you need to know

https://t.co/hyDbeoV8sf — nzherald (@nzherald) March 15, 2019

He said he saw about four people injured and two lying on the ground, but was unsure whether they were alive or dead. Other witnesses have also reported casualties, including a Stuff photographer who saw three people seriously injured on the steps of the mosque.

The NZ Herald spoke to a witness, Mohan Ibrahim, who ran for his life to escape the gunman and who said many people had been killed or injured. “I have been calling my friends but there are many I haven’t heard from. I am scared for my friends’ lives.”

Several people are reported to have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Christchurch. Police say a serious and evolving situation continues with an active shooter. Schools are in lockdown and people told to stay inside https://t.co/VGNQGFd7w5 pic.twitter.com/bzpnqzwj8a — Stuff (@NZStuff) March 15, 2019

Witnesses report hearing around 20 gunshots.

Police have cleared Cathedral Square, where thousands of children were protesting inaction on climate change, and all Christchurch schools have been placed in lockdown. Deans Ave has been cordoned off, and Police are urging everyone in Central Christchurch to stay out of harm’s way.

Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1:40pm.Armed police have been deployed.Police urge anyone in central Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour immediately to 111. — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

LIVE: Mosque shooting – At least one dead after gunman opens fire near Christchurch mosquehttps://t.co/UacmfwT2rF — nzherald (@nzherald) March 15, 2019

In an official statement, Police said they were “responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.

“Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off the streets and indoors until further notice.”