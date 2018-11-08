At least 12 dead after a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California

At least 12 people were killed and at least 10 more injured Wednesday night in a mass shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, outside Los Angeles. A sheriff’s deputy is among the dead.



Several hundred people, many of them teenagers, were inside the Borderline Bar & Grill, which was hosting a “college country night” when a 29-year-old white male armed with a handgun opened fire.

Videos by VICE

The shooter, Ian David Long, who lived 10 minutes from the venue, was also found dead at the scene. Reports suggest he may have taken his own life. His motive for the shooting is unknown.

What happened?

Police responded to a call at 11:20 p.m. local time about a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill on 99 Rolling Oaks Drive. The bar is frequented by students from local colleges including Moorpark, Pepperdine, California Lutheran University, and California State University.

The suspect was armed with a single, .45-caliber handgun and smoke devices and police said he managed to fire around 30 shots in total. According to sources speaking to the LA Times, the shooter drove his mother’s car to the site.

Eyewitnesses say the gunman, dressed in black, threw smoke bombs into the venue before opening fire on the doorman and a cashier.

People tried to escape by using chairs to smash the windows, witnesses told CNN.

A unit from the Ventura County Sheriff and two patrols units arrived soon after. Sergeant Ron Helus entered the building with a patrol officer. Helus, a 29-year veteran of the force who was planning to retire next year, was hit by multiple shots. He later died of his injuries.

A veteran of 29 years. Sheriff SGT. Ron Helus ran in when everyone else was running out. RIP pic.twitter.com/66zwqbHhAt — Blue Alert (@BlueAlertUs) November 8, 2018

“He was hard-working, he was totally committed, he gave his all and, tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said. “He gave his life to save other people.”

People gather as close as they can to the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018 as police vehicles closed off the area responding to a shooting. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

Who was Ian David Long?

Long was a 28-year-old veteran who lived in Newbury Park, less than 10 minutes from the Borderline bar. He used his mother’s car to travel to the venue on Wednesday night. Neighbors told ABC7 that Long was a former Marine and suffered from PTSD. “I have no idea what he was doing with a gun,” one neighbor said. Authorities are now searching Long’s home in a bid to try and establish a motive for the shooting.



“Multiple fatalities”

Dean told a news conference on Thursday that a further 11 people in the bar had been killed. “It’s a horrific scene in there,” he said. “There is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that.”

The names of the other victims have yet to be released. There were around 200 people in the bar when the shooting started. NBC reported that a trail of blood was visible on the street outside the venue.

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean briefs reporters at the intersection of US 101 freeway and the Moorpark Rad exit as police vehicles close off the area responding to a shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California on November 8, 2018. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty)

Authorities say a further 10 people were injured.

“This maniac just came in and started shooting people for no reason,” one eyewitness said.

Thoughts and prayers

President Donald Trump said Thursday morning that he had been briefed on the situation and thanked law enforcement for their bravery.

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris her “heart aches” for the victims of the shooting.

My heart aches to learn about the horrific shooting in Thousand Oaks on college night. Praying for the injured and the families of those killed who, like so many others, have lost their loved ones to gun violence. Leaders in Congress must act — not some day, but now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2018

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that “thoughts and prayers” will not prevent another mass shooting.

Once again the nation is shaken by the news of another horrific shooting, this time in Thousand Oaks.



Thoughts and prayers will not prevent another shooting—but action can. In the upcoming legislative session, New York will take additional steps to keep our communities safe. pic.twitter.com/h11UJGClX4 — Archive: Governor Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 8, 2018

The bar was reportedly packed with students from the nearby California Lutheran University, Pepperdine University and California State University. Classes at California Lutheran are canceled Thursday as a result of the shooting.

One of the people in the bar told a local ABC station that several of his friends in the bar were survivors of the Route 91 shooting in Las Vegas just over a year ago.

KABC-TV interview with eyewitness whose stepson was inside Borderline bar.



KABC live coverage: https://t.co/KRlguIpI2p pic.twitter.com/euvas754Ym — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) November 8, 2018

Officers who arrived on the scene after the shooting found people hiding in restrooms and even in the crawl space of the attic.

“We thought it was a joke”

A number of survivors have described what happened inside the bar when the gunman entered.

“It was a normal Wednesday,” one woman told reporters. “We thought it was a joke. We didn’t take it seriously at first.”

“It was a normal Wednesday… We thought it was a joke, we didn’t take it seriously at first.” @vcstar pic.twitter.com/EH890ZZvWO — Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) November 8, 2018

Another eyewitness told the VC Star that everything happened very quickly.

“It was all in a blink of the eye,” he said. “Guy with a semi-automatic handgun just walked in the front and started popping rounds off at people. It wasn’t really random. He was shooting people up-close. So I ran to the back. A bunch of people did. I hid under a pool table. A lot of people went out the side exit.”

John Hodge, who was next to the front door when the shooter walked in, saw a suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant before witnessing the security guard being shot.

“I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops,” he told ABC7. “Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up — the security guard is dead. Well, I don’t want to say he was dead, but he was shot.”

Absolutely heartbreaking interview from witness with @ABC7Jory at scene of reported mass shooting at #Borderline in #ThousandOaks. “They’re so young, this shouldn’t have happened to them.” pic.twitter.com/gwHU4XCfaO — Greg Lee (@GregLeeKTVU) November 8, 2018

Hodge continued: “He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register…and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door.”

Cover image: First responders are seen outside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, U.S. November 7, 2018 in this image obtained from social media on November 8, 2018. (Thomas Gorden/via REUTERS)