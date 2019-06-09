Everything We Learned About the Next Gen Xbox at Microsoft’s Press Conference

Microsoft revealed the next Xbox on Sunday during its E3 press conference. It’s called Project Scarlett and Microsoft said that its next system will make games both look and run better than anything before. The team at Microsoft said the new Xbox’s AMD processor will be “four times as powerful as the Xbox One X.”

Project Scarlett’s new processor incorporates the company’s Zen 2 and Navi architecture. The console will also have high bandwidth GDDR6 RAM, which should help with things like load times and texture pop in. The console also does raytracing, the new graphic lighting method that renders realistic lighting in real time. And, like competitor Sony, the new Xbox will use a solid state hard drive, allowing it to load games much faster than current consoles.

Videos by VICE

Microsoft said all this new tech will lead to games that not only look better, but feel better as well. “We’re looking at frame rates up to 120 frames per second,” one team member said. But new consoles don’t mean anything without new and exciting games. After it showed off the hardware, Microsoft showed the trailer for Halo Infinite.

Microsoft said the Scarlett will launch with Halo Infinite in the holiday season of 2020.