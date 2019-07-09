Everything We Now Know About ‘Big Lebowski’ Spinoff ‘The Jesus Rolls’

John Turturro’s bizarre, long-gestating film about Turturro’s bowling ball–licking character in The Big Lebowski is finally headed to theaters. This week, Screen Media announced that it had picked up the rights to Turturro’s film—originally called Going Places—and will be releasing it in early 2020 with a brand-new title: The Jesus Rolls, Deadline reports.



Rumors about Turturro’s kind-of-sort-of-spinoff to The Big Lebowski have been flying for years. He supposedly shot the thing back in 2016, but since then, news about the project has been scarce—and the new details just make the thing sound stranger and stranger.

Videos by VICE

First of all, this isn’t officially another Lebowski movie, and the Coen Brothers have no official part in it, though Turturro says they gave him their blessing to reprise his role of Jesus Quintana. The Jesus Rolls, though, is supposedly going to be “much more sexual” than the original Lebowski, and is based on the 1970s French erotic road trip movie, Going Places.

According to the film’s official synopsis, the movie “follows a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story. But when they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law.” There’s also a plot point about how Quintana was framed as a pedophile, apparently. Oh, and Pete Davidson is in it. So, yeah.

“It feels like a good time to release a transgressive film about the stupidity of men who try and fail and try better to understand and penetrate the mystery of women,” Turturro said in a statement Monday. “I look forward to working with Screen Media and bring our work and the character of the Jesus to American audiences.”

So, there you have it, everybody. That Big Lebowski sequel is never going to actually happen, so be thankful that we’re getting anything at all. Does The Jesus Rolls sound completely weird? Sure. Could it be awful? Potentially. But, who knows! That’s just, like, uh, your opinion, man.

