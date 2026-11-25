For a mysterious cryptid who, by definition, pretty much no one has ever seen because it’s very likely not real, Bigfoot sure generates a lot of paperwork.

As reported by the New York Times, the U.S. Forest Service recently posted a small batch of archival Bigfoot (or Sasquatch, if you’re friendly with him) files to its public Freedom of Information Act reading room. The info dump was uneventful, consisting mostly of recycled stories Bigfoot believers have likely heard before, like the 2003 Clark Fork Valley press clipping about mysterious Montana footprints, or a 1982 Agriculture Department investigation from Oregon’s Umatilla National Forest.

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Another recounts a hunter’s tale of a vanished elk and mysterious tracks in Montana.

In maybe the most interesting file released, back in 1982, wildlife biologist Rodney Johnson noticed that either Bigfoot left behind some mighty detailed tracks or someone put in a lot of work to create highly detailed plaster casts of some big feet, as the tracks had been “made by something other than a 300-pound-plus two-footed being.”

None of it is particularly compelling evidence, or even especially novel. Speaking to the New York Times, Anthropology professor David Daegling called the release “standard Bigfoot fare.” And, really, what else is there to say about Bigfoot that hasn’t already been rumored or hoaxed to death?

By now, by now we have collectively invented so much that says so little about this mysterious creature that the only thing that can top it is either a corpse being dragged before live news crews, and even then that big hairy ape had better have died holding two forms of ID.