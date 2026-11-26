You’d think knowing exactly which disgusting, freaky little monsters live in your home — all the insects, reptiles, amphibians, and rodents — would make you feel a little better. Turns out, it probably makes you feel a lot worse because now you know exactly what monsters are all around you, crawling around in your walls and beneath your feet.

That was the intention of the Never Home Alone project, a research initiative led by scientists at North Carolina State University and published in the journal Ecology, that attempts to identify all the creepy-crawlies that have been our silent roommates for years.

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Most studies of creepy-crawly populations take to the great outdoors to study the critters in their natural habitats. This one, led by researchers Bradley Allf and Rob Dunn, turned toward our human abodes by having everyday people upload pictures and videos of whatever disturbing, non-pet, non-plant-based organisms they came across to the iNaturalist website and app.

Your Home Is Basically an Entire Ecosystem of Creepy Little Monsters

Experts reviewed 23,782 records from the US and Canada spanning nearly 2100 species, and probably even more since about 44 percent of entries couldn’t be narrowed to a specific species, and all while the wider ongoing project had already logged nearly 80,000 observations of roughly 9,300 species crawling around the inside of homes around the world.

Around 95 percent of the cataloged species were arthropods, topped by Asian lady beetles, brown marmorated stink bugs, and house centipedes, alongside hundreds of spider species, fungi, plants, and even an alligator in someone’s garage. Over half of the recorded species showed up indoors only once.

The urge to burn your house down and live in a hermetically sealed bubble is probably strong after reading all of that, but keep in mind that a lot of these bugs act as a kind of unpaid 24 seven pest control system that, while they may be gross themselves, help keep down the number of additional gross things that wander around your home.

Jumping spiders, for instance, will hunt to the flies that dare enter your domicile. Think of them less as eight-legged freaks and more as eight-legged freak guard dogs who dine upon the flesh (or carapace) of intruders.