Everything Worth Buying in the Steam’s 2025 Winter Sale

The 2025 Steam Winter Sale is now live and we break down the deals that are too good to ignore.

The annual Steam Winter Sale has arrived once again and there are a ton of exciting games for PC players to consider purchasing at a deep discount. This year the sale runs from December 18th 2025 through January 5th 2026.

Videos by VICE

That gives players just over two full weeks to explore these deals and decide how much of their wallet’s contents they’re willing to part with.

Best Games included in the Steam Winter Sale

Screenshot: FromSoftware

To start, let’s inventory the games included in the sale that are award-winning, highly-rated by the community, and easy to recommend. Even though some of these might not be at the deepest discount tier, it is still worth considering adding them to your library if you haven’t had a chance to play them yet.

Arc Raiders $31.99 (20% off)

Avowed $34.99 (50% off)

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut $15.99 (60% off)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 $23.99 (60% off)

Battlefield 6 $48.99 (30% off)

Elden Ring $38.99 (35% off)

Elden Ring: Nightreign $29.99 (25% off)

Lies of P $29.99 (50% off)

Resident Evil 4 $15.99 (60% off)

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut $35.99 (40% off)

The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered $39.99 (20% off)

Silent Hill f $41.99 (40% off)

Spider-Man 2 $47.99 (20% off)

Helldivers 2 $31.99 (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 $19.99 (80% off)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 $29.99 (50% off)

Stardew Valley $8.99 (40% off)

Best Steam Winter Sale Budget Buys

In addition to our favorite games included in the Steam Winter Sale, there are also some games that are worth mentioning just because of how low the prices are. Although some of these may not be as critically-acclaimed or award-winning as the titles above, the minimal cost barrier to entry still make them worth considering.

Overcooked $1.69 (90% off)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $5.99 (90% off)

Detroit: Become Human $3.99 (90% off)

Dead Island 2 $4.99 (90% off)

Hogwarts Legacy $5.99 (90% off)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $4.99 (90% off)

Payday 2 $0.99 (90% off)

Fallout 76 $3.99 (90% off)

Maneater $3.99 (90% off)

Slay the Spire $2.49 (90% off)

The Witcher 3 $3.99 (90% off)

2025 Winter Steam SAle Verdict

Screenshot: Steam & SteamDB. Remix by Ana Valens

This year’s Steam Winter Sale is stacked with some amazing games and some very impressive prices. Which purchases are the most worth it will vary from gamer to gamer based on their own preferences, existing library, and budget; but there’s definitely something in the discounted catalog for everyone.

Gamers should remember to cast their votes for the 2025 Steam Awards while they browse. Participating earns shoppers exclusive Winter Sale trading cards, which can be crafted into badges to level up their Steam profile.