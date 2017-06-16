Everything You Need to Know About the Russia World Cup One Year Away

This weekend, Russia begins hosting the Confederations Cup, a warm-up tournament that is usually a dress rehearsal for the World Cup. Somehow, the Russia World Cup is only a year away (the tournament will begin June 14, 2018). I know, I can’t believe it either.

Over the next few weeks, we’ll get our first real look at how the Russia World Cup might go, albeit at a much smaller scale. The Confederations Cup games will take place in four different cities across the country. Three of the venues have been in operation for years; the fourth, St. Petersburg Stadium, was supposed to have been completed a decade ago (more on that in a bit). Russia plans to host the World Cup matches in 12 stadiums next year, including those four. Only one of the other eight venues has been completed. In addition to the stadiums, there are billions of dollars worth of infrastructure improvements pending, including airport and roadway upgrades, that are related to the World Cup but in some cases not directly coming out of the tournament’s budget.

But the progress of construction is just a small part of the Russia 2018 story. On Wednesday, Human Rights Watch released a report documenting abuses at six stadium construction sites, including unpaid wages and hazardous working conditions. In addition, at least 17 workers have died on World Cup stadium construction sites, according to the Building and Wood Workers’ International union. Workers were pressured not to report these violations to visiting FIFA delegations. There are also growing concerns about widespread discrimination and racism, hooliganism, corruption, and broadcast rights.

Confederations Cup Venues

St. Petersburg Stadium – St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Stadium. Image via Google Earth, taken 5/15/2017

Originally the crown jewel of Russia 2018, St. Petersburg Stadium has instead become a symbol of Russian corruption. It is perhaps the greatest stadium boondoggle in history and maybe the most expensive stadium in the world.



The stadium broke ground 11 years ago—before Russia had even been awarded the World Cup—but is still not fully functional and something like 550 percent over budget. It would take a long article or short book to recount every delay, mishap, or setback for the St. Petersburg Stadium, but suffice it to say, very few people know the true cost. It was originally supposed to have about a $220 million price tag, but the final official government tally is $700 million. Non-government estimates are much higher, ranging between $1.1 billion and $1.5 billion. An FT report from 2016—eight years after its initial projected completion date—detailed a whopping 2,000 problems with the stadium, including leaky roofs and a pitch that vibrated when FIFA officials jumped on it.

To fix these myriad of issues, instead of using local “volunteer” workers as one politician suggested, the construction firms turned to actual North Korean slave laborers, as detailed by a Norwegian magazine and affirmed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Zenit, the club that will call the stadium home, played two matches there in April before having to go back to their temporary venue because the pitch was of such poor quality. It has since been replaced.

Kazan Arena – Kazan



Kazan Arena. Image via Google Earth, taken 9/3/2016

The Kazan Arena was completed in 2013.

Fisht Olympic Stadium – Sochi

Used in the 2014 Winter Games, this stadium did not need any major construction work for the World Cup.

Otkrytiye Arena — Moscow

Completed in 2014. Home of FC Spartak Moscow and the Russian national team.

Other World Cup Venues

Luzhniki Stadium – Moscow

Built in the 1950s, the stadium underwent a major renovation that was only recently completed. It will be the main stadium for the World Cup, hosting the opening and final matches.



Rostov Arena – Rostov-on-Don



Rostov Arena. Image via Google Earth, taken 4/30/2017

As of June 9, construction at Rostov Arena was 80 percent completed, according to local media reports, up from 76 percent in April. The deadline for the stadium completion is December 25, but officials plan to hold matches there in November.



Kaliningrad Stadium – Kaliningrad

Russian Football Union president Vitaly Mutko (yes, the same Vitaly Mutko who was sports minister during the Russian doping scandal but fell up into a newly created Deputy Prime Minister role invented just for him) recently said that this will be the next stadium ready after Rostov.

Ekaterinburg Arena – Ekaterinburg

Located in the easternmost host city, Ekaterinburg Arena is another stadium plagued by corruption and delays. Ekaterinburg Arena is being built in place of the demolished Central Stadium. During the World Cup, it will have a capacity of 35,000, but plans call for part of the roof and 10,000 seats to be removed after the tournament ends. The stadium was supposed to be completed early this year, but they are still constructing the exterior and installing electricity, ventilation, heat, floors, and the pitch itself.

Mordovia Arena – Saransk



Mordovia Arena. Image via Google Earth, taken 7/13/2016

The stadium is “almost 70 percent” complete, according to a state newspaper.



Nizhny Novgorod Stadium – Nizhny Novgorod

Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. Image via Google Earth, taken 5/18/2017



On June 9, the press office for the regional governor reported that they will start sowing grass in July. The plan is to complete all the work on the field by the fall. On June 13, a man working on the stadium died after falling from a height that allegedly violated safety regulations. Construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Samara Arena – Samara



Samara Arena. Image via Google Earth, taken 5/15/2017

According to investigative news site OpenRussia , a source who is part of the construction team said the stadium was “about 52 percent” complete as of the end of April. In April 2016, cost projections increased by 25 percent to 17 billion rubles due to the devaluation of the ruble. Three months later, Igor Shuvalov, Russia’s deputy prime minister, said the costs would be at least 18.2 billion rubles. In order to get the project back on schedule and reduce costs, the organizers decided to use cheaper materials for the roof. The stadium’s original architect, Andrey Lykov, told OpenRussi a that “in light of the recent Olympic Games in Sochi I would not be surprised if the quality of construction and installation work in the end will leave much to be desired.”

Volgograd Arena – Volgograd

Volgograd Arena. Image via Google Earth, taken 5/28/2017



The stadium is 67-69 percent ready, according to Sergey Kamin, the director of construction. The roof has to be mounted via a complex set of cable systems, but first the cables have to be arranged. This is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. Construction on the stadium as a whole is “on schedule” and should be completed by November 27, followed by extensive testing of the heat, water, and electricity systems during the winter months while the tram line to the stadium is completed. The stadium is scheduled to be officially opened for business in April 2018. Of course, that timeline was provided before the stadium caught on fire.

