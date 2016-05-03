Ex-FBI Agent Admits He Stole Drug Money to Buy Cars, Plastic Surgery, and More

A former FBI agent accused of stealing more than $136,000 in drug money and spending it on cars, vehicle accessories, and plastic surgery for his wife pleaded guilty to federal charges on Monday.

Scott Bowman, 45, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Los Angeles to one count each of conversion of property by a federal agent, obstruction of justice, falsification of records, and witness tampering, the Department of Justice said in a statement.

“As Mr. Bowman takes responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty, the public should be reminded that FBI personnel are held to the highest standards and misconduct of any kind is taken very seriously,” said James Struyk, acting assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles field office.

According to a written agreement with prosecutors Bowman, in pleading guilty, admitted to misappropriating drug money seized by agents during the execution of three search warrants in the summer of 2014.

Bowman further admitted using the money to buy a 2012 Dodge Challenger and 2013 Scion FR-S coupe and to outfit the vehicles with speakers, rims, tires, and other equipment, the court documents show.

Bowman also admitted to spending $15,000 on cosmetic surgery for his wife, according to the plea agreement. He spent another $700 on tickets to a sporting event.

The former agent faces a maximum prison term of several decades when he is sentenced later this year, although federal sentencing guidelines and his plea deal may call for less time.

Bowman’s guilty plea forced prosecutors to drop charges against more than a dozen alleged criminals involved in cases that were investigated by the corrupt agent.

Bowman was part of an anti-gang task force in the San Bernardino area, and his attorney, James W. Spertus, alleged that corruption was widespread in the unit, which included included personnel from the FBI, San Bernardino police and the San Bernardino County sheriff’s office, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Mr. Bowman accepted full responsibility for his role in the charged offenses,” Spertus said in a statement. “We remain hopeful that the Department of Justice will accept cooperation from Mr. Bowman to investigate and root out corruption in San Bernardino, rather than continuing to ignore the problem there.”

