Ex-Foo Fighters Drummer Josh Freese Has a Hilarious List of Reasons for His Firing

Two years after making a huge deal out of hiring Josh Freese, the Foo Fighters fired the drummer without warning. While he was blindsided by the move, Freese has now shared a hilarious list of “reasons” for why he thinks he was kicked to the curb.

In an Instagram post shared on May 16, Freese revealed the news, writing: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given.”

“Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band,” Freese added. “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry, just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know,w I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so, I’m fine.”

He then concluded his post by joking: “Stay tuned for my ‘Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the FOO FIGHTERS’ list.”

Over the weekend, Freese actually wrote up that list and shared it on Monday, and honestly, it’s brave of him to admit some of these shortcomings. The list reads:

10) Once whistled “My Hero” for a week solid on tour.

9) Could only name one Fugazi song.

8) Two words: polyrhythms.

7) Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed “soulless.”

6) Demanded starting every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath.

5) Never even once tried growing a beard.

4) Didn’t show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde.

3) Promised Noodles [THE OFFSPRING] he could be 4th guitarist.

2) Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show.

1) The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much

Freese was hired to be the Foo Fighters’ new drummer in 2023, after the death of the band’s longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins. However, he did not play on the band’s 2023 album But Here We Are, as frontman—and former Nirvana drummer—Dave Grohl performed drums on the record.

It is kinda strange that the Food Fighters bailed on Freese after only two years, but with a track record of playing with bands like the Vandals, Guns N’ Roses, and A Perfect Circle, there’s no doubt he’ll land on his feet.