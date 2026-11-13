Ex-NFL Player Calls for Giants to Cut Jameis Winston After Bizarre ‘Who Let the Dogs Out?’ Moment

On November 12, 2026, Thursday Night Football featured a matchup between the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders. With a little over three minutes left in the fourth, the Giants’ backup quarterback attempted to draw an offsides call on the Commanders. It was their fourth down, and a last-ditch effort to get the Commanders to react.

While running through his snap count, a series of “hut hut, hut one, hut two,” and so on, Jameis Winston included “Who Let The Dogs Out” by the Baha Men in his cadence. Oftentimes, quarterbacks will include mysterious verbiage in their cadence, but this one has received some serious pushback. Especially since it came with some immediate consequences.

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Instead of an offsides call, this actually resulted in a delay-of-game call. This gave the Commanders the ball with three minutes left, and all they’d need was a field goal to win it. In which they did, winning the game with a 46 yard field. Winston’s use of the Baha Men staple hit of the 2000s generated so mixed responses. On one hand, viewers found it hilarious. Others, such as three-time Pro Bowler safety Donte Whitner, did not.

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Three-Time Pro Bowler Claims He Would ‘Cut Winston This Morning’

On Friday morning, November 13, Donte Whitner appeared on ESPN’s Get Up. Whitner, who played 11 seasons in the NFL and retired in 2016, didn’t like this act by Winston. On the show, he stated, “I’d cut Jameis Winston this morning. It was so unrealistic. You have 10 other guys out there and guys on defense that’s busting their butt every week, and it’s very hard and difficult to win a game in the National Football League.”

Whitner elaborated with, “Whoever says ‘Hut one, hut two, hut three,’ that’s 1950s football. And then when you go into the ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’, are you serious? He’s clearly just trying to go viral on social media while they’re trying to win a football game. He’d get his pink slip this morning.”

The moment has gone viral, with many jumping to defend Winston, including his own head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Others argue that not only did the cliché “Hut on, hut two” already indicate they weren’t going to seriously hike the ball, but the singing of a 2000s hit surely did. If Winston intended to go viral, he accomplished just that.

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