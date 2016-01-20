Ex-NHL Player Brian McGrattan Knocked Out, Lands Face First on Ice During AHL Fight

Here’s a terrifying scene from an AHL game between the San Diego Gulls and San Antonio Rampage last night. Brian McGrattan, who has played over 300 games in the NHL, is currently with the Anaheim Ducks–affiliated Gulls in the AHL. McGrattan’s role has been that of an enforcer, so he and San Antonio defenseman Daniel Maggio got into it during the second period last night.

The two exchanged several punches until Maggio caught McGrattan square in the chin. McGrattan went down, and slammed his head on the ice without making an attempt to brace his fall. He’d lost his helmet in the fight, too, so there was nothing protecting his head. Medical staff responded very quickly, but he was laid out on the ice for some time.

Eventually the Gulls Twitter account passed along an update stating McGrattan was conscious and alert, with full movement. Earlier this morning, McGrattan confirmed he was doing well.

Thanks for all the msgs. Everything is fine i am not dead and will be back shortly!! Been around a long time and know the risks!!

