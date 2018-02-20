Watch This ‘Jessica Jones’ Trailer

The angry, self-loathing, but still lovable Jessica Jones is back and doing things her way.



In anticipation for the highly-awaited second season, Netflix has just released a franchise trailer for Marvel’s second season of Jessica Jones. With flashes back to the first entry, the trailer explores Jessica’s path towards season two, showcasing the healthy dose of private-eye’ing, argument-having, super powered, but aggressively-blunt heroism that made the season the hit that it was.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL4Fo6dJ3o8&feature=youtu.be

Marvel’s Jessica Jones officially returns for a second season on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2018 on Netflix.