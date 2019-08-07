EXCLUSIVE: We Obtained Video of the Dayton Shooter Fronting a “Pornogrind” Band

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.

Authorities are still trying to understand why a 24-year-old would open fire on a crowded bar in Dayton, Ohio’s nightlife district, killing his own sister, eight other people, and wounding 26.



Police do know that Connor Betts had expressed fascination with mass shootings, and had been seeking out information on how to commit one.



“Material reviewed thus far reveal the individual had a history of obsession with violent ideations to include mass shooting and had expressed desire to commit a mass shooting,” said Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl.



A VICE News investigation revealed he was also a figure in the “pornogrind” and “goregrind” music scenes, performing vocals for bands including Menstrual Munchies and Putrid Liquid.

The extreme-metal sub-genre has a significant following in the Midwest and is known for sexually violent, death-obsessed lyrics and dehumanizing imagery depicting women.



VICE News interviewed one of his bandmates in Menstrual Munchies, as well as other figures in the scene who either knew Betts or booked his bands in live venues. His former bandmate said he once brought a gun on tour and suggested to others they hold up gas stations, and made others in the scene uncomfortable by expressing desires to carry out in real life what the songs depict.

The video we obtained, showed in short clips above, is of the Dayton shooter performing first with Putrid Liquid, which defines itself as “goregrind,” and then with Menstrual Munchies, which is “pornogrind.”

Cover: The Dayton mass shooter singing in the band Putrid Liquid. (Photo: Facebook)