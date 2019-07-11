Excuse Me, You Can Click a Button to Reveal Hidden PlayStation Trophies?

PlayStation 4 trophies have always eluded me. Trophies are a fun, if ultimately pointless, way to track your progress through a game and score bragging rights on your friends. They’re digital proof you’ve beaten an optional boss in Bloodborne, defeated all the Valkyries in God of War, or discovered all of Peter Parker’s backpacks in Spider-Man. Most of a game’s trophies are listed so the player knows exactly what they need to do. But some are hidden, mystery trophies that don’t tell you what you need to do to earn them. It turns out that learning the secrets behind those hidden achievements was as easy as hitting a button.

PlayStation UK’s official Twitter account shared a screengrab of a Reddit post that blew my mind. If you’re looking at the trophy list for a game in the PlayStation 4 menu, hit X to highlight an individual achievement. If the achievement is hidden, hit square to reveal what the achievement wants you to do.

We don't know who needs to hear this but: pic.twitter.com/l9ZZn85htx — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) July 11, 2019

My initial reaction to this was anger, but anger gave way to joy. Trophies are hidden for a lot of reasons. Sometimes they’re description contains spoilers for plot moments, but other times the developer is making the game just a little harder. There’s so many achievements in Bloodborne that I don’t have simply because they were hidden and I never thought to look online to figure out what they were. Now I have no excuse. A few buttons on the controller will tell me everything I need to know.

Sony added this feature in its 4.0 system update in 2016, apparently, but word is just getting out now.