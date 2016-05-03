Avoid the Light with ‘Pale Dawn,’ Berlin Black Metallers Sun Worship’s Frosty New Album

Do you know what you should be doing this summer? You shouldn’t go to the Mediterranean, and spend your time cursing the relentless heat that constantly drives you to the pool or the beach and keeps you shackled in sweaty lethargy. What kind of relaxation is that, if you’ve got to struggle to suppress your hatred of the boozy party tourists and their mismatched playlists of the “best” Avicii songs in the background? Shit, no. Sun worship can be done differently.

Instead, pool your pennies and catch a flight to Iceland. Rent a car, and drive around the windswept, mountainous island, where you’ll find yourself listening to Sun Worship’s new album, Pale Dawn, on repeat. Why? Because their Cosmic Berlin Black Metal just makes sense when passing by that frozen island’s craggy mountains landscapes, rough landscapes, and boundless peace.

That, or just crank the air conditioner and invest in decent headphones. Sun Worship’s dark, atmospheric compositions only make sense when you’re as far from the sunshine as possible.

‘Pale Dawn’ is out May 6 via Golden Antenna.

This article was originally published on Noisey Germany.