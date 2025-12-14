Expedition 33 1.5.0 Update: Everything You Need to Know About Verso’s Drafts and Lumina Loadouts

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 patch 1.5.0 has arrived and players have a ton of new content, features, bug fixes, and handheld PC improvements to enjoy.

The update arrived this week after Expedition 33 secured its Game of the Year trophy at The Game Awards. The biggest highlights of the update’s new content for most players are likely the new playable environment, Verso’s Drafts, and the new costumes that can be unlocked for each member of the Expedition.

Completionists may also be excited to see that the Old Key quest item has been added to the final area of the game, so it’s no longer lost forever if they missed it during the Prologue.

Here is a full breakdown of the content updates:

Verso’s Drafts , a new playable environment, taking the characters of Expedition 33 to a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover :) Located on the World Map, next to Lumière – Accessible from Act III Esquie’s Underwater ability is required!

, a new playable environment, taking the characters of Expedition 33 to a brand-new location with new enemy encounters and surprises to discover :) New text and UI game localizations into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 19, with more to come!

into Czech, Ukrainian, Latin American Spanish, Turkish, Vietnamese, Thai, and Indonesian, bringing the total number of supported languages to 19, with more to come! New costumes for each member of the Expedition, giving even more customization options for players throughout their adventure

for each member of the Expedition, giving even more customization options for players throughout their adventure New boss battles for late-game players to overcome in the Endless Tower – They are variations of iconic bosses from the main game, designed to be even more challenging

for late-game players to overcome in the Endless Tower – They are variations of iconic bosses from the main game, designed to be even more challenging Added new Luminas and Weapons

Added the “Old Key” quest item to the final area of the game – Previously obtainable only during the Prologue, this addition gives players a second chance to collect all journals within a single playthrough

Although the content updates are going to steal most of the spotlight, some key feature updates are actually incredibly exciting too. The ability to create different Lumina Sets and have up to 50 lumina loadouts is going to be a major game changer.

Additionally, players can now abandon battles from the pause menu (which can now be opened during battles), an option that was painfully missing during the game’s launch.

Here is a full breakdown of the new and updated features:

Added Photo Mode with plenty of settings and options for players to get creative with while capturing your favourite moments from the game, accessible at any time from the pause menu!

with plenty of settings and options for players to get creative with while capturing your favourite moments from the game, accessible at any time from the pause menu! Added Lumina Sets feature , allowing players to save up to 50 different lumina loadouts for adapting to plenty of different fighting tactics at any moment

, allowing players to save up to 50 different lumina loadouts for adapting to plenty of different fighting tactics at any moment Added Abandon Battle option in the pause menu which can now be opened in battle

in the pause menu which can now be opened in battle Added HUD Scale setting , allowing players to adjust the size of in-game HUD elements from 80% to 120%

, allowing players to adjust the size of in-game HUD elements from 80% to 120% Added FSR 4 support , including AMD temporal upscaling for sharper visuals and Frame Generation for smoother gameplay on compatible GPUs

, including AMD temporal upscaling for sharper visuals and Frame Generation for smoother gameplay on compatible GPUs Added new filters for Pictos and Luminas and improved the UI

for Pictos and Luminas and improved the UI Added input remapping for controller

Other enhancements and fixes

In addition to those significant content and feature updates, the patch also implemented a long list of bug fixes and made a lot of enhancements to optimize Expedition 33 for handheld PC gaming.

Expedition 33 is now certified on Steam Deck and ROG Xbox Ally. Update 1.5.0 is available now for players who own the game or have access to it through Xbox Game Pass.