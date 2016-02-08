Experience the Nightmarish Vision of Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann Face-Swapping

We realize it’s Monday morning, and the last thing you probably want is the haunting image of two techno DJ’s faces blurring into one another—much in the same way they appeared to do on Saturday night after your third pill—but that’s exactly what we’re bringing you, courtesy of Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann getting very bored on a plane. Using the face swap app, the techno titans trade features leaving Dettmann looking something like a cross between Aphex Twin and Chad Kroeger, and Klock like a Lego ferret. It’s not fair to call the video “terrifying” in any obvious way, but there is something unsettling about it, a bit like watching plastic toys melting, or hearing a baby cry in an otherwise empty house. It might not hit you now, but don’t be surprised if you see these faces in your dreams.

Via Ben Klock on Facebook.