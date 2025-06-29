How Often Should You Wash Your Hair in the Summer?

You’ve probably heard it a hundred times: don’t wash your hair every day. It’ll dry it out, strip your natural oils, ruin your color. But according to actual experts, that advice doesn’t really hold up in the middle of summer.

Between sweat, chlorine, SPF buildup, and rising pollen levels, washing your hair more often isn’t just fine—it’s recommended. Certified trichologist Mandy Buechner says not to let more than three days go by between washes year-round but in hot weather? “If you are swimming or sweat a lot, you can safely wash every day or every other day as needed,” she told Yahoo Life.

Your scalp is skin, after all. “You want to keep your scalp as clean and clear as possible for healthier hair growth,” Buechner says. Think of it less like breaking hair rules and more like rinsing off your face after sweating through your shirt.

Of course, the concern with daily washing is dryness. But the solution isn’t skipping showers—it’s using the right products. Buechner recommends moisture-based shampoos with lipids that help rehydrate what summer strips away. Heat and UV rays can fade color, dry out strands, and make hair brittle, so SPF and leave-in conditioners can help, too. Just make sure you wash them out to avoid buildup.

If you’re dealing with allergies, daily washing becomes even more important. Dr. Pallavi Bradshaw, Deputy Chief Medical Officer at AXA Health, told the Daily Mail that pollen doesn’t just cling to your clothes—it sticks to your hair and skin. “Showering reduces the risk of further irritation and can minimize the severity of hay fever symptoms,” she explained. Her tip: use warm water, not hot, and go for hypoallergenic shampoo when possible.

So, maybe your old routine needs a summer upgrade. If your hair feels greasy by lunch, your scalp is flaking, or your products are stacking up like sunscreen sediment, you’re not over-washing—you’re probably under-washing.

Forget the once-a-week hair gospel. In the summer, lathering up more often isn’t something to be afraid of. It’s just basic maintenance.